Reds apart, a decent Super Rugby start

The Queensland Reds apart, there was success and cause for early optimism among Australia’s Super Rugby franchises, but also plenty of room for improvement.
A Melbourne Rebels starting side sparked by former Queensland halfback Will Genia and containing several ex-Western Force players, punished the ill-disciplined Reds 45-19 in their season opener in Melbourne on Friday.
Saturday brought wins for the Brumbies and NSW Waratahs against overseas opposition, an outcome rarely experienced by Australian sides last year.
Neither performance was totally convincing, as the Brumbies trailed the Sunwolves 19-8 before winning 32-25 in Tokyo, while the Waratahs relinquished the lead five times before an after-the-siren try from Ned Hanigan broke a tie for a 34-27 home victory over the Stormers.
And there is no real indication that the Australian teams are yet ready to bridge the gulf in class with New Zealand teams, with the many errors in the Rebels v Reds clash in stark contrast to the Highlanders v Blues thriller in Dunedin which preceded it.
It was a rocky start for new Reds’ coach Brad Thorn, whose young side were reduced to 13 men at one stage.
New captain Scott Higginbotham was sent off for a silly dangerous shoulder charge after just nine minutes and lock Lukhan Tui was probably lucky to only get a yellow card for a tip tackle on Genia, for which he was later also cited.
“They’re a young group and they fought really well and I was quite proud of them, we just need to tidy up here and there,” Thorn said.
Genia showed what an asset he’ll be for the Wallabies this year as he gave the Rebels direction and leadership they needed, underlining what the Reds missed when unable to squeeze him onto their roster on return from France.
“‘I’m pleased he’s playing for us and not for them,” Rebels’ coach Dave Wessels said.
Melbourne’s new-look side made some early errors, but they piled on three tries when the Reds were two men down.
They tallied franchise records for points and tries.
“To start the first game of the year with a new group and win it with the most number of points ever scored it’s something to celebrate,” Wessels said.
“But most of our conversation in the dressing room was about how much we need to improve.”
The Waratahs scored four tries to three against the Stormers, with fullback Israel Folau nabbing a spectacular five-pointer after a trademark aerial grab and 35-metre run.
Wallabies and former Reds lock Rob Simmons was sin-binned for a lineout infringement and will miss the Waratahs next two games overseas after being ruled out on Sunday with a quadriceps tear.
The Brumbies scored five tries in Tokyo, but their joy at winning was tempered by a leg injury to promising backrower Rob Valetini, which could keep him out of next Friday’s game against the Reds in Brisbane.
Elsewhere there were were two high-scoring derbies in New Zealand.
Defending champions the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 45-23 in Christchurch the night after the Highlanders shaded the Blues 41-34 in Dunedin.
In South Africa, the Bulls squeezed past the Hurricanes 21-19 in Pretoria and the Lions scored seven tries in a 47-27 thumping of the Jaguares.
February 25th 2018 @ 4:24pm
Joe King said | February 25th 2018 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
Kiwi teams are still the benchmark, and full respect to them. If our Aussie teams could play rugby like they do, we’d all be pretty happy. Still, a nice start for most of the Aussie teams.
February 25th 2018 @ 6:08pm
Timbo (L) said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:08pm | ! Report
I thought the Crusaders/Chiefs game was a scrappy, error riddled affair, the norm for most of the games to date.
The Highlanders Blues game was no exception but it definitely looked like the 2 teams had it together better with less errors and good combo’s.
It is still early and all teams will get better, it is just a question of by how much compared the the opposition sides.
February 25th 2018 @ 6:13pm
Ballymore Brumby said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:13pm | ! Report
The Reds were awful, Thorn should throw on the skippers arm band… but anyway. It’ll be a long season, with not many bright spots. Full credit to the Rebs though and what Wessels have pulled together.
The Brumbies were very lucky to win in Japan, the final score didn’t reflect most of the game and it certainly means that the Australian teams will have to stand up and pay attention to the Sunwolves.
The Waratahs were jammy winners, the Stormers were hard done by and the draw would have been a fair result for that match.
February 25th 2018 @ 6:48pm
Paul D said | February 25th 2018 @ 6:48pm | ! Report
Stormers hard done by? How exactly? They may have been their own worst enemy at the end but they certainly weren’t hard done by. They should have had a man in the naughty chair at least once for knock downs.