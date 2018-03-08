St George Illawarra Dragons vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

Match result:
The Dragons have won the season opener, belting the Broncos by 22 points at Kogarah.
Final score
St George Illawarra Dragons 34
Brisbane Broncos 12
» Read the full match report here
Match preview
It’s back! The 2018 NRL season kicks off at the spiritual home of the St George Illawarra Dragons where they take on the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8:05pm (AEDT).
The hosts come into the game with a new-look spine. Former Broncos half Ben Hunt being at the club means Gareth Widdop will have an established No.7 next to him for the first time since he played with Benji Marshall.
On the flipside, Josh Dugan has left the club, to be replaced at the back by young gun Matt Dufty. The exciting Cameron McInnes will line up at hooker again.
Up front, former Bulldogs captain James Graham joins Paul Vaughan in what should be a damaging combination, while Tariq Sims will get a chance to start on the edge with Joel Thompson now at Manly.
The Red V are strong across the park, but they need to start as they did last year, playing with freedom, rather than how they finished the season – unable to score.
In 2017, the Broncos finished third on the ladder without ever really getting out of first gear, but were beaten badly by the all-conquering Storm in the preliminary finals.
As mentioned, they’ve lost Hunt, but this breeds opportunity for Kodi Nikorima, while the established Anthony Milford will be expected to lead the side.
Darius Boyd again starts at the back, but the hooking conundrum is up in the air. Andrew McCullough injured his ACL at the end of last season and was thought to be in a race against time to be fit for Round 1. While he has been named by Wayne Bennett, there is speculation he may not play.
I’ve talked about it before, but the wheels fell of Brisbane when the hooker was injured last year.
Their forward pack is roughly the same, although Adam Blair is replaced by the controversial addition of Matt Lodge.
This rivalry dates back to 1992 and 1993, when the Broncos beat the then St George Dragons in two straight grand finals, with the clubs fighting it out ever since.
Interestingly, the Broncos have only ever played twice at Kogarah, losing both of those games.
Prediction
This tip is based on nothing more than that I took the Panthers to beat the Dragons in the first round last year and the Dragons put 40 on them. If I had to give another reason, Hunt and Widdop should combine nicely, while McCullough will take some time to find his feet returning from injury.
It should be a cracker either way.
Dragons by 4.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the NRL season opener from 8:05pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:17pm
Forty Twenty said | 10:17pm | ! Report
I thought the Broncos would miss the eight this year and although it’s only one game , they don’t look like one of the top teams so far. Hunt has given Saints a lot more attacking options and has an edge of unpredictability.
Most of the Saints players looked good and l don’t expect them to collapse like they did last year. Darius Boyd is very important to the Broncos and showed his class in attack and defence. They will improve but I think it is a long year ahead despite this.
Playing the Cows usually brings the best out of the horses but they already look like an outfit which lacks confidence and these close derby games could be a thing of the past for a couple of years.
10:15pm
The Barry said | 10:15pm | ! Report
Pretty slick from the Dragons. Started rusty but settled into it really well.
Graham was pretty good for them. They were pretty good across the park. Only query was Lafai and MacDonald (or Mick Donald as Lockyer called him). Dufty looks good but I think he may need a bit more assistance from his wingers bringing the ball back.
I wouldn’t be inviting Matt Lodge around for Sunday family dinner just yet if I was a Broncos fan. I think it was 2015 when the Broncs lost to Souths in round one and there were jokers calling them favourites for the spoon…and claiming Souths would go undefeated.
Pretty sure Dragons were red hot in round one last year too…
10:14pm
Baldie said | 10:14pm | ! Report
Man is it just me or does anyone else think the broncos might win the spoon?
10:00pm
Emcie said | 10:00pm | ! Report
oh geez, is the new footy show as painful as it looks?
10:16pm
The Barry said | 10:16pm | ! Report
It started ok…all footy talk until Beau Ryan showed up…I’m done…
10:21pm
Emcie said | 10:21pm | ! Report
business as usual then
9:59pm
jimmmy said | 9:59pm | ! Report
Well done Dragons . Great start to the new season. Don’t worry Broncs fans , they are a shed load better than that performance . Gee it’s good to have the footy back!,
9:56pm
eagleJack said | 9:56pm | ! Report
Was very keen to see how the Broncos played. Unfortunately it was as expected. No leader in the halves, both are off the cuff type players. And no go forward from the big men.
Bennett has his work cut out for him. Plenty of talent to win games. But they’ll be part of the pack behind the top 5 or so teams.
9:56pm
Doc79 said | 9:56pm | ! Report
So Vaughan is hit off the ball, late and shoulder charged…what do you have to do to get sent?
Missed opportunity to stop the rot early on by the refs.
Business as usual.
10:00pm
jimmmy said | 10:00pm | ! Report
I agree with that. A real dog shot . Needed 10 at least.