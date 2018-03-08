 

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Brisbane Broncos: NRL live scores, blog

    Dragons vs Broncos

    NRL, 8 March, 2018
    UOW Jubilee Oval
    Fulltime - Dragons 34, Broncos 12
    Dragons   Broncos
    34 FINAL SCORE 12
    5 TRIES 2
    4 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    3 PENALTY GOALS 1
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Matt Cecchin
    Touch judges: Nick Beashel & David Munro
    Video Referee: Ben Galea

    Match result:

    The Dragons have won the season opener, belting the Broncos by 22 points at Kogarah.

    Final score
    St George Illawarra Dragons 34
    Brisbane Broncos 12

    » Read the full match report here

    Match preview

    It’s back! The 2018 NRL season kicks off at the spiritual home of the St George Illawarra Dragons where they take on the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8:05pm (AEDT).

    The hosts come into the game with a new-look spine. Former Broncos half Ben Hunt being at the club means Gareth Widdop will have an established No.7 next to him for the first time since he played with Benji Marshall.

    On the flipside, Josh Dugan has left the club, to be replaced at the back by young gun Matt Dufty. The exciting Cameron McInnes will line up at hooker again.

    Up front, former Bulldogs captain James Graham joins Paul Vaughan in what should be a damaging combination, while Tariq Sims will get a chance to start on the edge with Joel Thompson now at Manly.

    The Red V are strong across the park, but they need to start as they did last year, playing with freedom, rather than how they finished the season – unable to score.

    In 2017, the Broncos finished third on the ladder without ever really getting out of first gear, but were beaten badly by the all-conquering Storm in the preliminary finals.

    As mentioned, they’ve lost Hunt, but this breeds opportunity for Kodi Nikorima, while the established Anthony Milford will be expected to lead the side.

    Darius Boyd again starts at the back, but the hooking conundrum is up in the air. Andrew McCullough injured his ACL at the end of last season and was thought to be in a race against time to be fit for Round 1. While he has been named by Wayne Bennett, there is speculation he may not play.

    I’ve talked about it before, but the wheels fell of Brisbane when the hooker was injured last year.

    Their forward pack is roughly the same, although Adam Blair is replaced by the controversial addition of Matt Lodge.

    This rivalry dates back to 1992 and 1993, when the Broncos beat the then St George Dragons in two straight grand finals, with the clubs fighting it out ever since.

    Interestingly, the Broncos have only ever played twice at Kogarah, losing both of those games.

    Prediction
    This tip is based on nothing more than that I took the Panthers to beat the Dragons in the first round last year and the Dragons put 40 on them. If I had to give another reason, Hunt and Widdop should combine nicely, while McCullough will take some time to find his feet returning from injury.

    It should be a cracker either way.

    Dragons by 4.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the NRL season opener from 8:05pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    The Crowd Says (261)

    • 10:17pm
      Forty Twenty said | 10:17pm | ! Report

      I thought the Broncos would miss the eight this year and although it’s only one game , they don’t look like one of the top teams so far. Hunt has given Saints a lot more attacking options and has an edge of unpredictability.

      Most of the Saints players looked good and l don’t expect them to collapse like they did last year. Darius Boyd is very important to the Broncos and showed his class in attack and defence. They will improve but I think it is a long year ahead despite this.

      Playing the Cows usually brings the best out of the horses but they already look like an outfit which lacks confidence and these close derby games could be a thing of the past for a couple of years.

    • Roar Guru

      10:15pm
      The Barry said | 10:15pm | ! Report

      Pretty slick from the Dragons. Started rusty but settled into it really well.

      Graham was pretty good for them. They were pretty good across the park. Only query was Lafai and MacDonald (or Mick Donald as Lockyer called him). Dufty looks good but I think he may need a bit more assistance from his wingers bringing the ball back.

      I wouldn’t be inviting Matt Lodge around for Sunday family dinner just yet if I was a Broncos fan. I think it was 2015 when the Broncs lost to Souths in round one and there were jokers calling them favourites for the spoon…and claiming Souths would go undefeated.

      Pretty sure Dragons were red hot in round one last year too…

    • 10:14pm
      Baldie said | 10:14pm | ! Report

      Man is it just me or does anyone else think the broncos might win the spoon?

    • Roar Guru

      10:00pm
      Emcie said | 10:00pm | ! Report

      oh geez, is the new footy show as painful as it looks?

      • Roar Guru

        10:16pm
        The Barry said | 10:16pm | ! Report

        It started ok…all footy talk until Beau Ryan showed up…I’m done…

    • 9:59pm
      jimmmy said | 9:59pm | ! Report

      Well done Dragons . Great start to the new season. Don’t worry Broncs fans , they are a shed load better than that performance . Gee it’s good to have the footy back!,

    • Roar Guru

      9:56pm
      eagleJack said | 9:56pm | ! Report

      Was very keen to see how the Broncos played. Unfortunately it was as expected. No leader in the halves, both are off the cuff type players. And no go forward from the big men.

      Bennett has his work cut out for him. Plenty of talent to win games. But they’ll be part of the pack behind the top 5 or so teams.

    • 9:56pm
      Doc79 said | 9:56pm | ! Report

      So Vaughan is hit off the ball, late and shoulder charged…what do you have to do to get sent?

      Missed opportunity to stop the rot early on by the refs.

      Business as usual.

      • 10:00pm
        jimmmy said | 10:00pm | ! Report

        I agree with that. A real dog shot . Needed 10 at least.

