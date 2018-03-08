The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 1

The Cowboys will take on the Sharks in Round 1 of the NRL season and they are one of the favourites for the premiership in 2018. But are all of our experts tipping them to win? (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

It’s the best day of the year. The footy is back and that means it’s also time for the return of The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel for another season of fun.

There’s a Christmas carol that talks about that period of time being the most wonderful time of the year, but to hell with Christmas. Having the footy back after a punishing off-season of watching replays on Fox League, it’s time for the real stuff to begin again.

And let’s be honest, it’s even better when your team is playing. Unless your team loses. Then it isn’t so good. But who cares, the footy is back and my team ain’t gonna lose this year.

This year, The Roar welcome Tom Rock to the expert panel. Tom has been Roaring since the 2016 season and no doubt wants to see better results for his Knights this year. He might just get them as well after a few years of pain.

Tim Gore is back as well and if the Knights were poor on the field last year, Tim was their equivalent in tipping. In saying that, Tim won the thing in 2016 so everyone is entitled to a bad season – but only one. Only one. Pressure on.

Your author will be rounding out the panel once again, hopefully just in writing, not actually in scores.

My Dragons open the season against the Brisbane Broncos at Kogarah with Ben Hunt and James Graham making their club debuts, the former against his old side.

Friday brings us the Knights’ first chance to use their new recruits and show us improvement as they take on a seemingly weakened Manly, before the Cowboys and Sharks go head to head in the north.

The Roosters, complete with new recruits Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco (ask me how that’s happened) face the Wests Tigers on Saturday, before a double-header goes to Perth with the Rabbitohs taking on the Warriors and Bulldogs opening the season against reigning premiers the Storm.

A revamped Panthers side – maybe for the worse – will take on the premiership-contending Eels on Sunday, with the round finishing on the Gold Coast as the Titans take on the Raiders who sprung a selection surprise as Blake Austin was dropped to the bench.

Don’t forget to submit your tips on the form below to be part of The Crowd as you take on the experts with voting to close at 5pm (AEDT) on Thursday.

Anyone, enough from me. Onto the tips and it’ll be our newcomer Tom to kick us off.

Tips: Dragons, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Storm, Eels, Titans

St George Illawarra will lodge their first win of the year in a fiery encounter against an under siege Brisbane Broncos. The NRL season opener will be Ben Hunt’s first game up against his former club, and not even a few Sam Thaiday specials will be enough to stop Hunt from marking his Red V debut with a win.

The Sea Eagles and Roosters will take care of business against their less-credentialed opponents, while South Sydney will account for the Warriors in a bludger of a game featuring two wooden spoon contenders.

The match of the round will see the Cowboys celebrate Jonathan Thurston’s 300th game with a narrow win against the Sharks. Led by Gallen, Fifita and Graham, Cronulla will target Thurston early and often, so North Queensland better hope JT’s shoulder is back to 100 per cent.

Parramatta will be far too strong for the perplexing Panthers, while the Gold Coast Titans will open their 2018 campaign with a win against the Canberra Raiders.

The most interesting Round 1 encounter will see the new-look Storm take on the new-look Bulldogs at the new-look Optus Stadium in Perth. It’s anyone’s guess what to expect from two sides that’ve had more spinal alterations than Brent Tate, but the presence of Cameron’s Munster and Smith make it hard to back against Melbourne.

Tips: Dragons, Knights, Cowboys, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Storm, Eels, Raiders

Ben Hunt and James Graham with a point to prove against Matt Lodge under immense pressure so going with the Dragons to start the season. Speaking of moving players, James Tedesco returns to the home of the big one. He’ll make a statement. So will Cronk.

It’s a new era in Newcastle, so why not? What does Mitchell Pearce have? Can your mob stop the Turbo Bros? Maybe, yeah. March QLD heat for 35-year-olds ain’t good. Especially with the Cowboys at full strength. Not a nice day for the Sharks.

Perth double-header – who knows what Warriors will turn up in 2018? Usually, they are all potential and no spine. The Rabbitohs aren’t without their issues have issues but Seibold should have them unified.

No Slater. No Cronk, hmmm… Cam Smith? Check. Bulldogs may still be feeling their way under new coach Dean Pay. The Storm will be ready. They always are.

Maybe there really is turmoil at the foot of the mountain. Maybe their unity and game plan is in disarray. The Eels should take advantage of that. Not confident of that though. Go Jimmy!

The Raiders and Titans come into the season with no one thinking they can make the eight. Garth Brennan: has he had time to get his side in order? Ricky Stuart: has he got his boys back on track and the hooker conundrum solved? Raiders in a tight one.

Tips: Dragons, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Roosters, Warriors, Storm, Eels, Titans

They say tip with the head not your heart, even more so if you’re betting. I tipped with my head in Round 1 last year though and the Dragons towelled up Penrith, putting 40 on them in the process. So, based on that it’s kind of impossible for me to tip Brisbane.

I feel the urge to explain this Warriors tip early in the piece. I’d be tipping them for the wooden spoon if it wasn’t for Origin, but I reckon this Bunnies side might take a bit of time to gel and find their feet. Based on that, Shaun Johnson to combine nicely with Blake Green and march out of Perth with two points.

The self-explanatory ones this week feel like the Roosters with Cronk and Teddy against a Tigers outfit who have five captains but little direction, the Storm over the Bulldogs because obviously and the Eels over the Panthers. Parramatta are going to go great guns this year and their depth has me tipping them for the four.

I’d say most will tip the Cowboys as well. Can’t see them being beaten by the Sharks in Townsville to start the season.

I’ve gone Manly over the Knights without any confidence. Too many new signings in Newcastle to win first up and Manly are still a quality footy side. Joel Thompson is a great acquisition and Daly Cherry-Evans, despite what the pundits say should still play well.

Titans to close the round with a win over Canberra. Not sure about this one if I’m honest, but at home and with the halves combination of Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey back together, they should do well. I like the addition of Michael Gordon at the back as well and if I’m honest, I don’t understand what Canberra are doing with Blake Austin on the bench. Time will tell if Ricky Stuart has got it right, but I’m going the Gold Coast.

Round 1 Tim Tom Scott The Crowd DRA v BRO DRA DRA DRA ??? KNI v SEA KNI SEA SEA ??? COW v SHA COW COW COW ??? TIG v ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? RAB v WAR RAB RAB WAR ??? BUL v STO STO STO STO ??? PAN v EEL EEL EEL EEL ??? TIT v RAI RAI TIT TIT ???

Crowd tipping will close at 5pm (AEDT) on Thursday evening. Be sure to submit your tips on the form below before then to make your opinion count as part of The Crowd.