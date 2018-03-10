Terrific Tigers stun Sydney

Live scores
    The Wests Tigers have caused a major first round upset, beating the Roosters 10-8 in a thriller at ANZ Stadium.

    Tui Lolohea kicked a sideline conversion after winger Corey Thompson had shown great athleticism to score the Tigers only try of the match with less than three minutes to go.

    Benji Marshall was a late inclusion in the Tigers starting line-up, after Bulldogs’ recruit Josh Reynolds tore his hamstring at training on Friday.

    Marshall had a great game, using all his experience to keep the Tigers in it, especially when they were down to 12 men for 10 minutes early in the second half.

    Luke Brooks was sin binned for not clearing the ruck after bringing down a rampaging Blake Ferguson.

    The Tigers were willing in defence for the full 80 minutes, in a performance that will give their fans plenty of heart for the season ahead.

    They led 2-0 at half-time after a first half arm wrestle.

    Roosters’ fullback James Tedesco was heavily booed by Tigers’ fans in his first game against his old club.

    They especially enjoyed watching him bomb the only try-scoring opportunity for either team in the first 40 minutes.

    He spilled an inside pass from winger James Ferguson with the try line at his mercy in the 13th minute, after Ferguson had made a break out wide.

    The teams traded a penalty each in the second half for the score to be 4-2 to the Tigers. Marshall had a try disallowed in the 58th minute off a Brooks grubber kick, when the bunker correctly ruled that Roosters’ five-eighth Mitchell Cornish grounded the ball first.

    The Roosters eventually scored the first try of the match in the 65th minute when quick hands created an overlap for Ferguson to score out wide.

    Latrell Mitchell’s sideline conversion made it 8-4 to the Roosters, before Thompson and Lolohea’s late heroics snatched the win for the Tigers.

    Cooper Cronk has played his usual organised game in his first outing for the Roosters, without managing to spark their attack.

    Wests Tigers 10
    Sydney Roosters 8

    • March 10th 2018 @ 8:49pm
      Peter Phelps said | March 10th 2018 @ 8:49pm | ! Report

      Roosters didn’t exactly show their premiership credentials did they ?

      I was very impressed by the Tigers defensive effort. Thought that was really good.

    • March 10th 2018 @ 10:15pm
      Fred said | March 10th 2018 @ 10:15pm | ! Report

      I’ve been saying it for months – the mighty Tigers will be premiers this year!

      IN IVAN WE TRUST

