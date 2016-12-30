Australia have a gem in Peter Handscomb

If Peter Handscomb has taught the cricketing public anything, then it is that if you make big runs at the first-class level, you give yourself every chance to have success in your early days of Test cricket.

Seems logical no doubt, but we have seen many batsmen over recent years picked who perhaps haven’t made the type of runs Handscomb had before getting the call up to the Test side. It is not surprising then that those players never had the immediate success that Handscomb has had.

It’s quite refreshing to see someone dominate at first-class level and then take that form into Test cricket. It just helps back the argument that sides should always be picked on form for so many reasons.

Out of all the changes to the batting department to the Test side in recent times, Handscomb has been the real find. Should that come as a real surprise to many? Certainly not.

Those who have watched Handscomb during his time at Victoria know there is a seriously good player within him. It won’t be long until everyone worldwide knows his name.

In his short Test career thus far he has a hundred and two half centuries next to his name. For someone who is only in their third Test that is more than satisfactory.

They are statistics that back the fact he belongs at Test level and no doubt he will be starting to believe that as of this second.

A player who many look at and automatically think of as unorthodox, but it is completely irrelevant when you see the ability he has. He has his own method and that’s fine. Australia’s best batsmen, Steve Smith, is different in the way he approaches things.

People will sit back and say Handscomb needs to change, but if something works then stick with it. Everything is done with such ease and elegance. He has a method that looks different, but it is brutally effective.

What has been very noticeable about this man is the fact he has so much confidence in himself. He doesn’t look to get too caught up in the moment and plays with a level head.

We’ve seen many young cricketers come into Test cricket and perhaps struggle with the mental side of the game. It would be such an intense environment to come into and that no doubt has an impact on many young cricketers starting out in Test cricket, but Handscomb looks as cool as anyone.

You wouldn’t think he’s only in his third Test match.

He no doubt understands how to play on Australian wickets, but he comes across as someone who will do well all around the world. As mentioned, nothing seems to bother him. Whether it is swinging, seaming or spinning, he will handle himself appropriately.

He plays all forms of bowling well which leaves him in great stead going forward.

He has been hailed by many as the best player of spin in Australia. If he can go over to the sub-continent and have success it will just further show how much of a talent Australia have at their disposal.

Not many Australian batsmen have had success over in India in recent years, perhaps he could buck the trend.

If his early days are anything to go by then he will be a player in Australia’s middle order for many years to come. Australian cricket is very much going through a rebuild and it could be argued that Handscomb is the face of it.

A man who understands what works for him and what doesn’t will see him play a critical part in getting Australian Test cricket back to the level it needs to be at.