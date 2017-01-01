Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Perth Glory and the Western Sydney Wanderers are both sitting awkwardly mid-table as they come together tonight after an up and down opening half to their seasons. Catch all the live scores, highlights and A-League action from 7:50pm (AEDT) on The Roar.

Both clubs have struggled with inconsistencies this season but still sit in a reasonable position on the edge of the finals equation coming into the business end of the competition.

Neither side has blown the league out of the water, with just five wins between them from a combined 24 games, but they’ve been racking up the draws and staying within reach of a tight top six-fight.

The Wanderers have scrapped their way to seven draws from their first 12 games of the season and sit on 13 points, equal with Perth and Newcastle who sit ahead of both sides on goal difference.

Just one goal separates the two sides in sixth and seventh with the chance to move clear into the top six with a win today.

Defence has been the downfall of both sides throughout the competition.

Perth have conceded the second-most goals in the league, averaging 2.2 goals per game for the season.

While the Wanderers are the only side in the competition not to have registered a clean sheet yet this season as they struggle to hold onto big games at the back.

Despite holding onto a thrilling game-of-the-tournament three-all draw with Melbourne City last week, Perth have gone five weeks without a win now.

Not to be outdone though, the Wanderers have won just a single game from their last 10 fixtures in the league.

Despite this, the Wanderers can take plenty of confidence into tonight’s matchup having gone undefeated against the Glory in their last four encounters, including wins in both their last home games against Perth.

The Wanderers will be without Brendon Santalab after the 34-year-old was given two weeks for striking the face of Roar defender Jade North during last weeks 1-1 draw.

He also received his fifth yellow card of the season earlier in the game, meaning he will miss three games all up.

Western Sydney will also be without Kerem Bulut who was released earlier this week.

Prediction

This is a massive game for both sides to wrestle their way through a tight mid-table scramble and consolidate their position in the top six.

Neither team has been in groundbreaking form this season but have shown glimpses of great football and an untapped potential that’s been sitting just under the surface.

This game should be a pretty entertaining affair with plenty of attacking opportunity, but much like most of the season, these two sides might be ending the 90 minutes on equal footing and sharing the points.

2-2 draw