Jose Mourinho rants on EPL fixtures again

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho repeated his complaints about the English Premier League’s festive fixture pile-up and taken a swipe at his former club Chelsea after the Red Devils laboured to a 2-0 win at 10-man West Ham.

The Portuguese coach blamed United’s mixed performance on having to play their second game in three days, the trip to London coming barely 48 hours after a stirring 2-1 comeback win at home to Middlesbrough.

“It’s very difficult to play football in these circumstances within 48 hours. It’s amazing for the fans around the world, everybody has the Premier League, I’m more than happy to do that but it’s very hard for the players,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho again aired his complaints that league leaders Chelsea have two days more to rest before visiting Tottenham Hotspur, United’s rivals for a top-four finish, on Wednesday.

“We go step-by-step, we try to win our matches. But in relation to Tottenham v Chelsea, I hope it’s an amazing match, they are two great teams with the privilege nobody else has, so they are fresh,” he added.