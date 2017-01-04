Warner and Renshaw are set in concrete as baggy green openers

Australian opening batsmen David Warner and Matt Renshaw made a dead Test come alive at the SCG against Pakistan yesterday.

Warner became the first person in Australia, and only the fifth in history, to crack a Test ton before lunch on day one.

His neat 100 was posted with three deliveries remaining before lunch to join a trio of Australians: Victor Trumper’s 103* against England at Old Trafford in 1902, Charlie McCartney’s 112* against England at Headingley in 1926, and the inevitable Don Bradman, also against England at Headingley in 1930.

He also sits alongside Pakistani legend Majid Khan, who scored one against the Kiwis at Karachi in 1976.

Warner was majestic from the outset, treating the Pakistan attack with disdain and immense power to all parts of the ground.

To underline his absolute dominance, Renshaw was just 25 when Warner posted his century to a standing ovation from the reported 30,000 crowd who were treated to a Warner masterpiece – a jewel in the crown among his 18 Test tons.

Not to be overawed, nor over-run, the 20-year-old Renshaw in only his fourth Test went on to his maiden Test century.

He batted all day to finish with 167*, and will resume this morning chasing a record of his own to break Sid Barnes’ 234, the highest score by an Australian opening batsman at the SCG.

That innings in 1946 against England was made famous by Barnes deliberately getting out on Don Bradman’s 234, so he wouldn’t score more runs than his skipper.

Renshaw is also chasing David Boon’s 184* against England in 1988, and Bill Ponsford’s 183 against the West Indies in 1931, so Renshaw is already among the giants.

Don’t be surprised if his 25-year-old partner Peter Handscomb becomes the third centurion today.

Also in his fourth Test, Handscomb already has Bradman-like stats with scores of 54, 1*, 105, 35*, 54, and 40* for 289 runs at 96.33.

Yet Renshaw and Handscomb couldn’t be more different.

Renshaw is the leftie, Handscomb the right. Renshaw’s keener on the onside, while Handscomb prefers to cut and cover-drive.

The one thing they share is pure talent, and they are the future of the Australian batting order with Warner, Usman Khawja, and skipper Steve Smith.

At the fall of the next wicket, Zimbabwe-born baggy green debutant Hilton Cartwright will stride to the centre.

The 24-year-old comes with strong support from both the skipper and the selection panel who between them have been kicking goals lately with their new youth policy.

If Cartwright can hold down the number six slot, keeper Matt Wade gets among some long overdue runs, the spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe fire with pacemen Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, then the real four-Test series in India next month will look far more appealing.

There’s no argument, beating India in India is the ultimate litmus test.