From Wanderland To Wasteland

The Western Sydney Wanderers notched up their 8th draw of the season against Perth Glory on Monday from 13 games played, winning only two fixtures and sitting a staggering 19 points off ladder leaders Sydney FC. So where it is going wrong for the Wanderers this season?

Finding Wanderland

Parramatta has been the home of WSW since their inception and has witnessed some magical moments.

Come from behind wins, upsetting juggernaut opposition – yes, Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Asian Champions melt down under pressure still rates highly – and witnessing magical semi-final victories from the Red and Black Bloc.

These events have given the Wanderers a sense of home at Parramatta Stadium, that they belong to the community around them. You can feel the passion of the supporters and the players believe that “impossible” is just a word.

This season has seen WSW relocate to Spotless Stadium and ANZ as Parramatta Stadium is redeveloped, a necessary evil.

Neither stadium has seen a Wanderers victory this season, in fact, ANZ hosted the first game 4-0 drubbing from Sydney FC. The Wanderers need to find that winning feeling again at both stadiums to find their new, albeit temporary, Wanderland.

Blueprint for Success

Defence

Now we’ve spoken about the pitch, let’s talk about what’s happening on it.

Leaky defence has been the main concern for the Western Sydney campaign so far. The back four combinations have looked vulnerable on the counter and the less said about the goalkeeping standards of both Andrew Redmayne and Jerrad Tyson the better.

They have scored 17 goals, however, they have also conceded 23. Compare these stats to Brisbane Roar who have scored 16 but only let in 14 goals and are now sitting in 3rd on the ladder off the back of solid defence and an amazing season so far from keeper Michael Theo.

The Wanderers wing backs have also been pushing further and further up the pitch in order to find space in an attempt to get crosses into the box.

Similar to last season, there is far too little success from these plays. Scott Jamieson was a primary example of this last season. Scott Neville and Jack Clisby have continued to push wide, but with no strong target in the box, often the ball in is wasted or given straight to the opposition who quickly go on the counter.

Midfield

The midfield has been generally played as five in the middle with two central defensive midfielders, two wingers and a centre attack midfield. It is clear what style of play coach Tony Popovic wants from his team this season, and he has tried to evolve over the last two seasons to match that.

Passing and possession is the name of the game, a stark move away from playing counter-attacking football of the seasons past.

The main problem with this style of play is the turnover rate, and ineffective crosses being provided from the wide areas. A-League teams this season have been more than happy to allow Wanderers space down the sides, knowing their crosses are rarely effective in terms of scoring opportunities.

The same goes for set pieces. On a positive note I believe when the midfield attack clicks, they have shown wonderful slick movements on and off the ball and have carved up defences in front of them.

Forwards

Western Sydney has always been short of a quality striking power, relying on the team goals, particularly from their midfield players, hence Mark Bridge is still the top scorer at the club.

The Kerem Bulut experiment has failed this season, for numerous reasons. Although he looked quick, his conversion rate, consistent offside and work ethic has seen him released by the club.

During the transfer window, WSW needs to buy a solid striker to utilise the slickness and chance creation of the midfield players. Holding the ball up, poaching goals inside the box and being a consistent target from set-pieces.

I believe a good buy in the number nine position will be key in turning their fortunes around towards making a decent finals run. I’m optimistic that Tyson will continue to improve between the sticks and dry up the goals conceded.

Roarers, where do you see the main issues for WSW this season? Can they turn it on for the rest of the season? Can they win it if they make the finals?