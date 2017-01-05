Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC: Premier League preview

Jets defender falls over for no reason, or was there more to it?

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Premier League leaders Chelsea FC in a London derby that will have significant ramifications on the title race.

With Chelsea threatening to race away with the Premier League title at the halfway point of the season, Tottenham can do the chasing pack a massive favour by ending their rival’s thirteen-match winning streak.

Antonio Conte has done a magnificent job turning around a Chelsea club that, at this time last season, was well out of the running for a top-four spot.

As it stands, Chelsea currently sit five points ahead of second-placed Liverpool and can extend their lead to six or eight points with a draw or win at The Lane.

If recent contests against Tottenham have proven anything, it’s that Chelsea should expect to be pushed significantly by a team with its own Premier League title aspirations.

In their last meeting this season, Tottenham hit the lead at Stamford Bridge, only for Chelsea to overturn the ledger en route to a vital 2-1 win.

Tottenham also led two-nil against Chelsea late last season, only to squander their lead on their way to a draw that cost them any chance of catching surprise champions Leicester City.

Tottenham though are playing well enough to end Chelsea’s winning run. They are scoring freely with Dele Alli and Harry Kane playing well, and should provide a stern test to a Chelsea defence marshalled expertly by Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Chelsea meanwhile, has Diego Costa upfront to cause enormous havoc against Tottenham’s defence. Costa is in career best form and is such an intimidating physical presence upfront for most defenders. If Eden Hazard and Willian are allowed enough time on the ball to supply Costa, Tottenham will find it difficult to beat Chelsea.

Prediction

All good things come to an end, and Chelsea, despite their winning run, may struggle to earn all three points against a Tottenham outfit with a point to prove at home.

Tottenham to win 3-2