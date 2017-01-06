Premier League: What your team needs in the January Window

Glory come from behind to down Phoenix

As the Premier League reaches its halfway point, and the new year begins, one thing that’s certain in the richest league in the world is a host of signings. Here is a look-in on the possible dealings to happen this month, beginning with the top 6.

Chelsea

So far the team to beat, Antonio Conte has revived the 2014/15 champions after a disastrous title defence last season.

A sound squad with adequate strength in depth, Chelsea have the makings of true title-winners this season, and there are no obvious alarm bells ringing over any positions.

Any significant moves involving them will likely be outgoings, with Oscar an already confirmed exit. The likes of Batshuayi and Fabregas could leave, although Conte has ruled out exits for them.

On the other hand, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could potentially leave on loan, with salty air, beaches and possible promotion possibly awaiting him at Brighton. Expect a quiet window for the table-toppers.

Liverpool

It’s all looking rosy in the red half of Merseyside, with the ‘Normal One’, Jürgen Klopp, steering a promising Anfield side to the higher echelons of the table, and now having a squad more befitting of his style.

However, the pacy international makeup of his side is set to be tested with the exit of key forward Sadio Mane on pesky Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

With key player and baby-faced assassin Philippe Coutinho’s injury really testing their squad depth, the Reds have been linked with a 40 million pound transfer for 20-year-old Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.

Another possible signing is Real Madrid export and PSG flop Jese, who is in need of some TLC after a rough time trying to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the French capital.

The iconic words of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” looks like it won’t apply to possible exits Lucas Leiva, Tiago Ilori and Mamadou Sakho, who should expect a lonesome walk out of the Melwood training grounds for the last time this January.

Tottenham

As the dust settles on Spurs’ defeat of Chelsea, 2017 finally looks like the year that White Hart Lane

will celebrate a finish above North London rivals Arsenal – especially with the misfiring Gunners beginning their yearly self-destruction in spectacular fashion, dropping 2 points against Bournemouth.

Out of the Champions League in bizarre fashion, Spurs are once again ‘confined’ to the Europa League (how tragic).

As always, Spurs have been linked with an English winger, although this time the player (namely Wilfred Zaha) won’t be English much longer, with a nationality change to the Ivory Coast in the works.

Another touted signing for Pochettino’s men is Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who, in the space of a year, has gone from hot stuff to Blues benchwarmer.

Despite Steve Bruce’s jovial claims of having Dele Alli and Harry Kane almost in the bag for Aston Villa, there’s nothing to be worried about Spurs fans. Possible exits include resident myths Kieran Trippier and Kevin Wimmer.

Manchester City

The blue half of Manchester looks, as ever, quite strong with a mix of experienced (and sometimes overpaid) veterans and overpriced yet promising youngsters.

Pep Guardiola’s men are the best equipped of any English team for an assault on Europe, but something needs to be done to fix their somewhat leaky defence.

Guardiola is renowned for favouring ball-playing centre-backs, and you’d think former club Bayern would be a happy hunting ground for a new signing, but don’t expect Jerome Boateng back in a City shirt any time soon.

Virgil van Dijk has been linked, but for a demanded fee of 50 million pounds plus, a January move seems ridiculous, even for the crazy riches of the City organisation.

A more likely solution is Southampton’s Jose Fonte, with the captain of the player-hemorrhaging team reportedly handing in a transfer request.

Outgoings are a little harder, and apart from the odd loan move or sale of an insignificant squad member (cough, cough Fabian Delph) don’t expect too many exits of note.

Arsenal

Perennially fourth, (although ominously fifth this year) January is renowned in the classic Wenger-era yearly cycle as a remarkably quiet time, with few, if any signings.

Manager Wenger himself admitted that having Danny Welbeck back after a 7-month injury was “like a new signing”- so don’t get your hopes up on a move for another Real Madrid/Barcelona outcast just yet Arsenal fans.

The most crucial deals that Arsenal could hope to do in fact are new long-term contracts for the seemingly irreplaceable duo of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

A number of outgoings could be possible, with squad players like Carl Jenkinson, Kieran Gibbs, and youngster Gideon Zelalem linked with exits.

Manchester United

After a totally crazy summer window where the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan where signed, don’t expect United to be waving fistfuls of tenners in anyone’s faces this January.

Early concerns with defence had the Red Devils linked with Swedish sensation Victor Lindelof, of Benfica, but the unexpectedly solid pairing of Rojo and Phil Jones at centre back has made United rethink significant re-investment til the summer.

A bizarre link for the transfer of 35-year old former United player (and nemesis of Luis Suarez) Patrice Evra seems outlandish, however romantic it may feel for the more nostalgic Old Trafford faithful.

Possible outgoings could include van Gaal signings Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin, as well as Bastian Schweinsteiger.