Big guns advance in FA Cup, Liverpool held

Chelsea and Tottenham have cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup but Liverpool will have to replay after they were held to 0-0 draw by League Two side Plymouth at Anfield.

Pedro scored two of the goals in a 4-1 win over Peterborough for Chelsea, who shrugged off the sending-off of captain John Terry to advance to the last 32 on Sunday.

Pedro opened the scoring and completed it, sandwiched by goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian, while Tom Nichols scored a lone goal for the visitors.

“I am pleased,” said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who indicated that he may appeal against Terry’s red card.

“When you change nine players it is never easy to play a good game and to be a team. Today we showed we were a team. I’m pleased for those who have played less as they have showed me good form.”

Ben Davies and Son Heung Min gave Tottenham a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the day’s final match.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded the youngest team in the club’s history and they were unable to break down a stubborn Plymouth defence.

The average age of the Liverpool starting 11 was just 21 and though they dominated possession, they lacked a cutting edge.

Klopp brought on Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana late in the second half but Plymouth held out with relative ease.

The result means both teams will go into the hat for round four and contest a replay that Liverpool could have done without in an already congested set of January fixtures.

“It is not a result we wished for but it is not frustrating – that’s football,” Klopp said. “Plymouth deserved the draw and the rematch.

“We started well, we played football but then we lost patience too early and tried to force it. This team could have played much better.

“With our other line-up it could be possible that the result was still the same. Not likely but possible. It was a good experience for the boys.”

Plymouth striker Jake Jervis said his side deserved their replay.

“When we saw the Liverpool team we thought we would have a go,” he said.

“We have done well and got a deserved draw. It’s a big occasion for our fans, a big occasion for us, now we can’t wait for the replay.”

Elsewhere, Grant Leadbitter, Alvaro Negredo and Marten de Roon scored the goals as Middlesbrough beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

Teenager Ryan Sessegnon scored the winner as Fulham came from behind to win 2-1 at Cardiff.

The 16-year-old tapped in from close range just before half-time after Stefan Johansen had cancelled out a deflected Anthony Pilkington free kick.