Idiotic World Cup expansion: FIFA take a gun to their own foot

‘Right, so what we’re planning to do is have 48 teams in 16 pools of three.’
‘That’s a nice idea, all the kids will get to have a go.’
‘Kids?’
‘Yes, kids. This is a school sports day we’re talking about, no?’
‘Sports day?
‘Yes, sports day. You know, when we play games and get everybody having fun. Teams of three is ideal so nobody feels left out’
‘I think we must be having two different conversations. I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about with all this sports day nonsense.
‘Well what are you talking about’
‘The World Cup!’
This, of course it should hardly need pointing out, is a purely fictional conversation but sometimes fiction would be a good deal easier to believe than fact.
FIFA’s decision, as had been reported a few weeks previously and which came to fruition this week, to expand their flagship event by 50 per cent from 32 to 48 competing nations belongs in a story book, because it shouldn’t be given the time of day in a world where rational thinking exists.
The peak of the world’s most popular sport, the tournament which has for years stood as the ultimate footballing prize, being diluted at the altar of money-grabbing by a gaggle of corporate flunkies is sad to witness.
But the most depressing thing about it is the complete and utter lack of surprise.
This is an organisation which has happily waded in the filth of corruption for many a year while all the time claiming those on the outside are sorely mistaken.
Where a high-ranking executive can buy a flat for his pets, where another can launder money through shopping developments and, this has to be the best of all, where the collective can award their crown jewel to a country only second to the sun in terms of heat.
So brazen, so overt and so thoroughly stupid that heavens knows how they have been allowed to get away with it but get away with it they have.
And now we have the successor to Sepp Blatter, Gianni Infantino, deciding that the best way to curry favour, sorry, I mean spread the gospel, is to make a mockery of the big one.
So when 2026 comes around, we can expect a mammoth event with an interminable number of group games (plenty of which will be dead rubbers given the thin spread of ability between the protagonists), the possibility of penalty shoot outs (Infantino’s idea you won’t be surprised to hear) and a competition that will only give more credence to the increasingly powerful club game.
What should be a gathering of the world’s best will now be a party where kids who aren’t allowed to drink are invited and nick all the chips.
It won’t be bad news for a number of nations who will now have the opportunity to dine at the top table but the World Cup shouldn’t be like this, it should be a meeting of the best teams the planet has to offer.
And no doubt it will be but you’ll have to trudge through the schedule-filling mire to get to that point.
So plenty of cons and not one redeeming feature.
But hang on, how foolish of me. How can I miss the very obvious fact that this tournament will generate a huge increase in turnover and profit.
Sorry about that.
January 11th 2017 @ 9:39am
Vincent Hugh said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:39am | ! Report
How exactly does the new world cup work?
So 16 groups of 3, each play a game against each other first up, but where to from there? Does it go immediately into a R16? or is there a further group stage?
January 11th 2017 @ 9:43am
Waz said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Straight to a knock out round of 32.
January 11th 2017 @ 9:54am
Will Sinclair said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Top two in each group go through, incredibly…
January 11th 2017 @ 10:09am
Vincent Hugh said | January 11th 2017 @ 10:09am | ! Report
Wow, so you can get through to the next round from the group stages on a draw? I guess this also increases the liklihood of an early exit from a bigger nation as well.
January 11th 2017 @ 9:43am
Waz said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:43am | ! Report
This article could only be written by a white, middle class male arguing in support of a system that unfairly excludes the rest of the world from a competition really there to benefit European nations, and so it doesnt appear overtly self-interested the argument is shifted to “quality” (which of course only the Europeans can provide along with a couple of their buddies from South America).
The World Cup winner is about quality the competition is about more than that – it’s about participation, reach, inclusiveness, giving everyone a fair go. If you want to see what inclusiveness does take your kid to the state swimming championships and see his backside handed to him on a platter by much better swimmers then go back the following year and see him hit a PB and give the same kids a run for their money. Exposing more nations to the dream of the World Cup and competing with better nations will truly globalise this sport, anything else is an argument for a euro-centric competition that has no place in the 21st century.
Well done to FIFA for seeing through the vested self interests of Europe and delivering World Cup opportunity to the 210 member nations for the first time 😀
January 11th 2017 @ 9:50am
pauly said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Some of the most memorable World Cup performances are the minnows that have dared – Senegal and South Korea in 2002; Australia and Ukraine 2006; Costa Rica topping a group that happened to have Uruguay, England and Italy last time around.
Of course, those who follow cricket and the rugbies might struggle to understand this appeal as the former has now locked out non-Test nations and the latter two usually serves the non-traditional sides up as cannon fodder.
January 11th 2017 @ 10:13am
John said | January 11th 2017 @ 10:13am | ! Report
You’re kidding right?
I bet you love participation awards so that every child feels like a champion.
What are the qualifiers for? Show? You want to go to an event where world championships are awarded? Earn it. Even Olympians have to meet qualifying times to get to attend. Even marathon runners have to qualify for events like the New York marathon.
You will end up with 50 10-1 games that no-one is interested in, with no crowds and little to no appeal.
January 11th 2017 @ 9:52am
Nemesis said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:52am | ! Report
I’m a football fan & I think the expansion is a very good next evolutionary step for international football.
Advantages:
1) More nations get to be part of the biggest sporting event on the planet.
2) More money
3) More media interest in 16 nations who would normally not qualify = football becomes bigger & bigger
4) Whilst there will be bigger disparity in quality, every match becomes critical and it’s almost a knock-out tournament from Match 1. So, minnows are given hope; huge pressure on the bigger teams. Just like Cup football
Disadvantages
1) Only 2 matches for 16 teams before they go home, instead of 3. But, for many teams the tournament is over after 2 matches currently
2) The qualification process is diminished. For some nations (especially in Sth America) this could be a big loss of revenue. Also less crunch games for nations to test themselves before the Finals
Of course, the biggest disadvantage will be the whinging & whining for the next 10 years; often from people who have little, or no, interest in Football.
January 11th 2017 @ 10:02am
marcel said | January 11th 2017 @ 10:02am | ! Report
I’m a football fan…and I think it’s a stupid idea
We already have 2 weeks of uninteresting jockeying in the current format…
The last couple of World Cups have convinced me it actually needs to shrink in numbers
January 11th 2017 @ 10:04am
Nemesis said | January 11th 2017 @ 10:04am | ! Report
No problem. You can watch AFL, NRL & Super Rugby during those 4 weeks. Apparently there’s plenty of sports for casual fans.
January 11th 2017 @ 9:53am
AZ_RBB said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:53am | ! Report
You say there are plenty of cons but then only mention one that being too many poor games.
The additional 10(?) teams coming from Europe, Africa and South America is absolutely justified. They will all be very competitive. That just leaves 6 teams whose place is somewhat questionable. In another 10yrs I expect that number will be even smaller. Hardly a concern.
But there are actual cons.
This will increase the burden on the hosts limiting the number of potential hosts. I can see 2026 going to the USA and 2034 going to China both were going to happen regardless. 2030 is my concern as it really should go to South America but this will be a huge task for them even with joint bids.
16 knock out games in the Ro32 is another concern. These games are often already defensive. Something needs to be done to push teams to attack in these games. I would suggest a points system whereby your margin of victory gives you a seeding for the Ro16 draw.
The final games in the group stage are also a concern as it gives those teams an advantage. 12 groups of 4 would be nicer but it also throws up a lot of pointless games until you let third placed teams progress which was a big issue at the Euros.
There are cons. But not enough to say no to a 48 team Cup
January 11th 2017 @ 9:58am
Al said | January 11th 2017 @ 9:58am | ! Report
So, presumably, one of top 16 seeds, one of seeds 17-32 and one of seeds 33-48 in each group. Judging by 2014 qualification:
AFC (Asia): 4 or 5 places
CAF (Africa): 5 places
CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean): 3 or 4 places
CONMEBOL (South America): 4 or 5 places
OFC (Oceania): 0 or 1 place(s)
UEFA (Europe): 13 places
Plus 1 for the host.
I think it’s safe to say at least half, if not more, of the additional 8 qualifiers will be from UEFA – given how many highly ranked teams don’t qualify each tournament, when much lower ranked teams (like us) do.
While this change won’t dilute the quality of the cup, it is going to make progression to the R16 basically impossible for many nations.
Edit: Nevermind me, apparently we’ll have a R32.
January 11th 2017 @ 10:03am
Nemesis said | January 11th 2017 @ 10:03am | ! Report
“I think it’s safe to say at least half, if not more, of the additional 8 qualifiers will be from UEFA”
No. This is not what’s being reported. The big winners are developing football regions: Africa, Asia, Concacaf & Oceania.
48 places
Europe: 16 (13 current)
Africa: 9 (5)
Asia: 8.5 (4.5)
Sth America: 6 (4.5)
Cent/Nth America: 6.5 (3.5)
Oceania: 1 (0.5)
Host Nation: 1 (1)
January 11th 2017 @ 10:06am
marcel said | January 11th 2017 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Next step….scrap qualification and invite everyone who wants to come !