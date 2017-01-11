Roar LIVE: Get your questions in for Mickey Edwards, Australia’s all-time favourite sub fielder

 
By , Riordan Lee is a Roar Editor

    Mickey Edwards was the surprise cult-hero of the Sydney Test, and we’re going to have a chat with the legend himself this arvo on Roar LIVE.

    Edwards lived out every Australian cricket fan’s dream – taking the field in a Test match for his country and stealing the show.

    One minute he was working in the Budgy Smugglers store in Manly on a Saturday morning, the next he was out in the middle playing in front of tens of thousands at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    He’s got a ripper of a yarn and we can’t wait to hear all about it, so make sure you get your questions in the comments and we’ll put them to the great man at 5:45pm this afternoon.

    Roar Live will be streamed today on The Roar’s Facebook page and also on the site at 5:45pm (check the homepage). It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.