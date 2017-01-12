Swepson not getting swept up in Warne spin just yet

Mitchell Swepson of the Heat drops the wicket of Andre Russell of the Thunder during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Sydney Thunder and the Brisbane Heat at Spotless Stadium in Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

Brisbane leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson admits he was chuffed by Shane Warne’s calls for him to be added to the Australian Test squad, but says he is a long way off selection.

Swepson has been one of the sensations of this summer’s Big Bash League, claiming nine scalps in six games to be the equal-second leading wicket-taker of the competition.

His performances also led to Warne saying he would “love to see” the 23-year-old playing in the dead-rubber Sydney Test last month, even if he wasn’t quite ready for international cricket yet.

They were words that were hard for the Queenslander to ignore.

“Obviously stoked with those comments,” Swepson said.

“He’s a legend of the game and the best spinner we’ve ever had.

“So to get comments like that from him is a big wrap and I was stoked to get them.”

However, regardless of Warne’s sentiment, Swepson isn’t getting ahead of himself.

He again starred for the Heat on Wednesday night in their 27-run loss to Perth, taking 2-22 from his four overs.

And he knows he is still a long way off reaching any of the honours Warne has pushed him for.

“In saying all that he’s not a selector,” Swepson said.

“As awesome as it is to get comments like that it hasn’t wavered my focus on what I’m focusing on.

“It’s all Big Bash at the moment.”

Swepson is only into his second summer of Sheffield Shield cricket.

After making his debut last year for the Bulls, he has claimed 41 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 32.82.

“I feel like I’ve just started playing Shield cricket and Big Bash,” he said.

“I’m really happy with where I am now, I didn’t think I would be here 12 months ago.

“The ball is coming out of the hand well and just really looking to keep improving every game and keep testing myself and challenging myself.”