2017 Super Rugby ladder predictions and potential XVs: 9th – 1st

    Following on from my article regarding my predictions for the bottom nine of the ladder is this set of bold choices for the other title chasers.

    There is plenty to fight through this season. It’s still too early to dismiss most teams, but, from the looks of the squads and a quick trace of recent history, this is the crop that I deem to be the frontrunners for this Super Rugby season.

    Brumbies
    The Brumbies elicit mixed feelings.

    Off the back of losing David Pocock, Matt Toomua, Joe Tomane and Stephen Moore, it could be assumed that the Canberrans don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell.

    However the development of their forward pack, with the extended addition of Chris Alcock and Lolo Fakaosilea as well as the acquisition of Kyle Godwin in the backline, their team now look formidable on paper.

    I’m sure I don’t stand alone when I say that my biggest wish for anything Brumbies related is that Christian Lealiifano gets better after his horror end to 2016 – my thoughts are with him and his family.

    Predicted finish:     Ninth

    Potential XV:
    1. Scott Sio
    2. Saia Fainga’a
    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    4. Rory Arnold
    5. Tom Staniforth
    6. Scott Fardy
    7. Jarrad Butler
    8. Lolo Fakaosilea
    9. Tomas Cubelli
    10. Nick Jooste
    11. James Dargaville
    12. Kyle Godwin
    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    14. Henry Speight
    15. Aidan Toua
    16. Robbie Abel
    17. Nic Mayhew
    18. Ben Alexander
    19. Sam Carter
    20. Chris Alcock
    21. Joe Powell
    22. Wharenui Hawera
    23. Nigel Ah Wong

    Blues
    The New Zealand conference already gets touted for their impressive depth among the teams and with good reason – a few recent inclusions to the Blues pack has them fielding one of, if not the most, dangerous backline in the competition this year.

    Bringing in players like Sonny Bill Williams and Augustine Pulu strengthens key areas and the continued improvement and use of Akira and Rieko Ioane will undoubtedly pay dividends if they can get firing. I hope they’re a better side than that of yesteryear.

    Predicted finish:     Eighth

    Potential XV:
    1. Charlie Faumuina
    2. James Parsons
    3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
    4. Patrick Tuipulotu
    5. Steven Luatua
    6. Jerome Kaino
    7. Kara Pryor
    8. Akira Ioane
    9. Augustine Pulu
    10. Ihaia West
    11. Rieko Ioane
    12. Sonny Bill Williams
    13. George Moala
    14. Rene Ranger
    15. Melani Nanai
    16. Matt Moulds
    17. Sam Prattley
    18. Pauliasi Manu
    19. Jimmy Tupou
    20. Blake Gibson
    21. Billy Guyton
    22. Piers Francis
    23. Jordon Trainor

    Sharks
    The Sharks strike me as the most intriguing to watch out of any team in the South African conferences.

    Not only is there a changing of the guard at coach with Robert du Preez stepping up from his role in the Currie Cup, but the backline will be all the more exciting.

    With Pat Lambie set to enjoy a full season, Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk, two excitement machines coming in from rival teams and the French international Clement Poitrenaud hopefully cementing a spot at fullback – it’s sure to be a good watch.

    That’s a lot to take in, but it’s a lot to get excited about too. It’s a fairly young team, so expecting a lot now might be a stretch, but they look to be a team on the rise.

    Predicted finish: Seventh

    Potential XV:
    1. Tendai Mtawarira
    2. Franco Marais
    3. Coenie Oosthuizen
    4. Etienne Oosthuizen
    5. Ruan Botha
    6. Keegan Daniel
    7. Jean-Luc du Preez
    8. Dan du Preez
    9. Cobus Reinach
    10. Pat Lambie
    11. Lwazi Mvovo
    12. Andre Esterhuizen
    13. Lukhanyo Am
    14. Kobus van Wyk
    15. Clement Poitrenaud
    16. Stephan Coetzee
    17. Lourens Adriaanse
    18. Thomas du Toit
    19. Jean Droste
    20. Jean Deysel
    21. Michael Claassens
    22. Garth April
    23. S’bura Sithole

    Chiefs
    The Chiefs will head into 2017 hurting after coming so close last year but positive and confident knowing they can improve on their performance.

    Key figures Aaron Cruden, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and James Lowe will spearhead a relentless backline who will be intent on scoring.

    Meanwhile, the forward pack, if able to keep Dominic Bird and Nepo Laulala healthy, will have a solid platform in order to orchestrate and demonstrate the flair that has made them so fun to watch.

    All considered, the squad as a whole doesn’t look quite as imposing as others, so a march to the finals would be an impressive effort.

    Predicted finish: Sixth

    Potential XV:
    1. Mitchell Graham
    2. Nathan Harris
    3. Nepo Laulala
    4. Brodie Retallick
    5. Dominic Bird
    6. Liam Messam
    7. Sam Cane
    8. Michael Leitch
    9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow
    10. Aaron Cruden
    11. James Lowe
    12. Charlie Ngatai
    13. Anton Lienert-Brown
    14. Tim Nanai-Williams
    15. Damian McKenzie
    16. Hika Elliot
    17. Atu Moli
    18. Kane Hames
    19. Taleni Seu
    20. Tom Sanders
    21. Brad Weber
    22. Johnny Fa’auli
    23. Sam McNicol

    Hurricanes
    The Hurricanes enter 2017 with a giant target on their back.

    They’ve enjoyed a place in the finals for the last two years and even won the 2016 competition over an inspired Lions team, so the new year will have to bring lofty heights if they’re to repeat their efforts.

    The loss of players like Victor Vito, Willis Halaholo and James Marshall is a sizeable chink in the armour, but the coming season should see the healthy return of Nehe Milner-Skudder and James Broadhurst as well as a host of star-studded speedsters across both the forwards and backs.

    If a team were to push for consecutive championships, this could be the team to do it.

    Predicted finish: Fifth

    Potential XV:
    1. Reggie Goodes
    2. Dane Coles
    3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
    4. James Broadhurst
    5. Michael Fatialofa
    6. Vaea Fifita,
    7. Ardie Savea
    8. Blade Thomson
    9. TJ Perenara
    10. Beauden Barrett
    11. Julian Savea
    12. Vince Aso
    13. Matt Proctor
    14. Ben Lam
    15. Nehe Milner-Skudder
    16. Leni Apisai
    17. Chris Eves
    18. Ben May
    19. Sam Lousi.
    20. Brad Shields
    21. Te Toiroa Tahuiorangi
    22. Otere Black
    23. Jordie Barrett

    Lions
    The question on the lips of any Johannesburg local: can the Lions go one better in 2017?

    They’ve retained the bulk of their season-defining starting side and will be hellbent on proving that 2016 wasn’t just a fluke.

    The two problems that come to mind are that now there is absolutely no surprise factor when facing this side and perhaps more devastating is that the few Lions players who earned Springbok selection could do next to nothing to help their nation’s team scrape together many wins.

    Personnel like Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe didn’t take their chances as well as they could have and Jaco Kriel and Ruan Combrinck didn’t get the game time they deserved.

    This will be another big year for this team and I think they have the nerve to push again.

    Predicted finish: Fourth

    Potential XV:
    1. Dylan Smith
    2. Malcolm Marx
    3. Julian Redelinghuys
    4. Andries Ferreira
    5. Franco Mostert
    6. Jaco Kriel
    7. Warwick Tecklenburg
    8. Warren Whitely
    9. Faf de Klerk
    10. Elton Jantjies
    11. Courtnall Skosan
    12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg
    13. Lionel Mapoe
    14. Ruan Combrinck
    15. Andries Coetzee
    16. Akker van der Merwe
    17. Corne Fourie
    18. Jacques van Rooyen
    19. Marvin Orie
    20. Ruan Ackermann
    21. Dillon Smit
    22. Jaco van der Walt
    23. Harold Vorster

    Waratahs
    A side desperately hoping to improve their fortunes in 2017 will be the Waratahs, who missed out on a finals berth and finished last year with more losses than wins.

    Thankfully, forward recruits like Damien Fitzpatrick and Michael Wells will bolster their squad, as will the backline depth be vastly improved by in-form NRC stars Jake Gordon and Irae Simone.

    The ‘Tahs, however, will be relying on keeping their established players healthy and hoping that their young guns Jack Dempsey, Jed Holloway and Andrew Kellaway can continue their impressive rise to Super Rugby level and beyond.

    Predicted finish:     Third

    Potential XV:
    1. Tom Robertson
    2. Tolu Latu
    3. Sekope Kepu
    4. Dean Mumm
    5. Will Skelton
    6. Jack Dempsey
    7. Michael Hooper
    8. Jed Holloway
    9. Nick Phipps
    10. Bernard Foley
    11. Taqele Naiyaravoro
    12. David Horwitz
    13. Israel Folau
    14. Rob Horne
    15. Andrew Kellaway
    16. Hugh Roach
    17. Paddy Ryan
    18. Angus Ta’avao
    19. Ned Hanigan
    20. Brad Wilkin
    21. Matt Lucas
    22. Bryce Hegarty
    23. Reece Robinson

    Bulls
    The Bulls have the world at their feet and if they can’t make the cogs turn this year, there will be serious questions getting asked.

    The forward pack showed promise last year and they unearthed a great lock in RG Snyman, but have since bolstered their stocks with the best player from the Kings and Cheetahs respectively in 2016, Edgar Marutlulle and Lood de Jager.

    The backs as well will be in far better condition with the return of superstar flyhalf Handre Pollard, who will be instrumental in the Bulls’ season.

    New signing Johnny Kotze will spark the attack in an already solid set of centre and wing options that are young and on the rise.

    This is going to be a big year for the men from Pretoria.

    Predicted finish:     Second

    Potential XV:
    1. Trevor Nyakane
    2. Adriaan Strauss
    3. Nqoba Mxoli
    4. Lood de Jager
    5. RG Snyman
    6. Jannes Kirsten
    7. Jacques Potgieter
    8. Hanro Liebenberg
    9. Rudy Paige
    10. Handre Pollard
    11. Travis Ismaiel
    12. Jan Serfontein
    13. Jesse Kriel
    14. Jamba Ulengo
    15. Warrick Gelant
    16. Edgar Marutlulle
    17. Pierre Schoeman
    18. Jacobie Adriaanse
    19. Jason Jenkins
    20. Roelof Smit
    21. Piet van Zyl
    22. Tian Schoeman
    23. Johnny Kotze

    Highlanders
    The Highlanders are a team that excites me across the park.

    To see a team perform so strongly without the household names of other teams is immeasurably impressive, but now that their whole squad has had exposure to the finals campaign of Super Rugby I think they might have the personnel to push for a second championship in three years.

    Covering the losses of Ross Geldenhuys, Brendon Edmonds and Fumiaka Tanaka isn’t a breeze, but they’ve retained the bulk of their squad as well as adding the jet Tevita Li, so they’ve definitely got the cattle to run riot.

    Predicted finish: First

    Potential XV:
    1. Daniel Lienert-Brown
    2. Liam Coltman
    3. Siua Halanukonuka
    4. Tom Franklin
    5. Alex Ainley
    6. Elliot Dixon
    7. Shane Christie
    8. Liam Squire
    9. Aaron Smith
    10. Lima Sopoaga
    11. Waisake Naholo
    12. Matt Faddes
    13. Malakai Fekitoa
    14. Tevita Li
    15. Ben Smith
    16. Ash Dixon
    17. Craig Millar
    18. Guy Millar
    19. Joe Wheeler
    20. Dan Pryor
    21. Josh Renton
    22. Richard Buckman
    23. Patrick Osborne

    I’m well aware that not all, if any, options will be agreed with.

    That’s not a problem, though. If I’ve done nothing more than spark a bit more discussion about the upcoming Super Rugby season and reminding some fans of the teams’ current squad of stars, then I’ll be content.

    Good luck to your respective teams, Roarers!