2017 Super Rugby ladder predictions and potential XVs: 9th – 1st

Why Quade Cooper feels like he never left the Reds

Following on from my article regarding my predictions for the bottom nine of the ladder is this set of bold choices for the other title chasers.

There is plenty to fight through this season. It’s still too early to dismiss most teams, but, from the looks of the squads and a quick trace of recent history, this is the crop that I deem to be the frontrunners for this Super Rugby season.

Brumbies

The Brumbies elicit mixed feelings.

Off the back of losing David Pocock, Matt Toomua, Joe Tomane and Stephen Moore, it could be assumed that the Canberrans don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell.

However the development of their forward pack, with the extended addition of Chris Alcock and Lolo Fakaosilea as well as the acquisition of Kyle Godwin in the backline, their team now look formidable on paper.

I’m sure I don’t stand alone when I say that my biggest wish for anything Brumbies related is that Christian Lealiifano gets better after his horror end to 2016 – my thoughts are with him and his family.



Predicted finish: Ninth

Potential XV:

1. Scott Sio

2. Saia Fainga’a

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Rory Arnold

5. Tom Staniforth

6. Scott Fardy

7. Jarrad Butler

8. Lolo Fakaosilea

9. Tomas Cubelli

10. Nick Jooste

11. James Dargaville

12. Kyle Godwin

13. Tevita Kuridrani

14. Henry Speight

15. Aidan Toua

16. Robbie Abel

17. Nic Mayhew

18. Ben Alexander

19. Sam Carter

20. Chris Alcock

21. Joe Powell

22. Wharenui Hawera

23. Nigel Ah Wong

Blues

The New Zealand conference already gets touted for their impressive depth among the teams and with good reason – a few recent inclusions to the Blues pack has them fielding one of, if not the most, dangerous backline in the competition this year.

Bringing in players like Sonny Bill Williams and Augustine Pulu strengthens key areas and the continued improvement and use of Akira and Rieko Ioane will undoubtedly pay dividends if they can get firing. I hope they’re a better side than that of yesteryear.



Predicted finish: Eighth

Potential XV:

1. Charlie Faumuina

2. James Parsons

3. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

5. Steven Luatua

6. Jerome Kaino

7. Kara Pryor

8. Akira Ioane

9. Augustine Pulu

10. Ihaia West

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Sonny Bill Williams

13. George Moala

14. Rene Ranger

15. Melani Nanai

16. Matt Moulds

17. Sam Prattley

18. Pauliasi Manu

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Blake Gibson

21. Billy Guyton

22. Piers Francis

23. Jordon Trainor

Sharks

The Sharks strike me as the most intriguing to watch out of any team in the South African conferences.

Not only is there a changing of the guard at coach with Robert du Preez stepping up from his role in the Currie Cup, but the backline will be all the more exciting.

With Pat Lambie set to enjoy a full season, Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk, two excitement machines coming in from rival teams and the French international Clement Poitrenaud hopefully cementing a spot at fullback – it’s sure to be a good watch.

That’s a lot to take in, but it’s a lot to get excited about too. It’s a fairly young team, so expecting a lot now might be a stretch, but they look to be a team on the rise.

Predicted finish: Seventh

Potential XV:

1. Tendai Mtawarira

2. Franco Marais

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Etienne Oosthuizen

5. Ruan Botha

6. Keegan Daniel

7. Jean-Luc du Preez

8. Dan du Preez

9. Cobus Reinach

10. Pat Lambie

11. Lwazi Mvovo

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Clement Poitrenaud

16. Stephan Coetzee

17. Lourens Adriaanse

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Jean Droste

20. Jean Deysel

21. Michael Claassens

22. Garth April

23. S’bura Sithole

Chiefs

The Chiefs will head into 2017 hurting after coming so close last year but positive and confident knowing they can improve on their performance.

Key figures Aaron Cruden, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown and James Lowe will spearhead a relentless backline who will be intent on scoring.

Meanwhile, the forward pack, if able to keep Dominic Bird and Nepo Laulala healthy, will have a solid platform in order to orchestrate and demonstrate the flair that has made them so fun to watch.

All considered, the squad as a whole doesn’t look quite as imposing as others, so a march to the finals would be an impressive effort.

Predicted finish: Sixth

Potential XV:

1. Mitchell Graham

2. Nathan Harris

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Dominic Bird

6. Liam Messam

7. Sam Cane

8. Michael Leitch

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

10. Aaron Cruden

11. James Lowe

12. Charlie Ngatai

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Tim Nanai-Williams

15. Damian McKenzie

16. Hika Elliot

17. Atu Moli

18. Kane Hames

19. Taleni Seu

20. Tom Sanders

21. Brad Weber

22. Johnny Fa’auli

23. Sam McNicol

Hurricanes

The Hurricanes enter 2017 with a giant target on their back.

They’ve enjoyed a place in the finals for the last two years and even won the 2016 competition over an inspired Lions team, so the new year will have to bring lofty heights if they’re to repeat their efforts.

The loss of players like Victor Vito, Willis Halaholo and James Marshall is a sizeable chink in the armour, but the coming season should see the healthy return of Nehe Milner-Skudder and James Broadhurst as well as a host of star-studded speedsters across both the forwards and backs.

If a team were to push for consecutive championships, this could be the team to do it.

Predicted finish: Fifth

Potential XV:

1. Reggie Goodes

2. Dane Coles

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

4. James Broadhurst

5. Michael Fatialofa

6. Vaea Fifita,

7. Ardie Savea

8. Blade Thomson

9. TJ Perenara

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Julian Savea

12. Vince Aso

13. Matt Proctor

14. Ben Lam

15. Nehe Milner-Skudder

16. Leni Apisai

17. Chris Eves

18. Ben May

19. Sam Lousi.

20. Brad Shields

21. Te Toiroa Tahuiorangi

22. Otere Black

23. Jordie Barrett

Lions

The question on the lips of any Johannesburg local: can the Lions go one better in 2017?

They’ve retained the bulk of their season-defining starting side and will be hellbent on proving that 2016 wasn’t just a fluke.

The two problems that come to mind are that now there is absolutely no surprise factor when facing this side and perhaps more devastating is that the few Lions players who earned Springbok selection could do next to nothing to help their nation’s team scrape together many wins.

Personnel like Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe didn’t take their chances as well as they could have and Jaco Kriel and Ruan Combrinck didn’t get the game time they deserved.

This will be another big year for this team and I think they have the nerve to push again.

Predicted finish: Fourth

Potential XV:

1. Dylan Smith

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Julian Redelinghuys

4. Andries Ferreira

5. Franco Mostert

6. Jaco Kriel

7. Warwick Tecklenburg

8. Warren Whitely

9. Faf de Klerk

10. Elton Jantjies

11. Courtnall Skosan

12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg

13. Lionel Mapoe

14. Ruan Combrinck

15. Andries Coetzee

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Corne Fourie

18. Jacques van Rooyen

19. Marvin Orie

20. Ruan Ackermann

21. Dillon Smit

22. Jaco van der Walt

23. Harold Vorster

Waratahs

A side desperately hoping to improve their fortunes in 2017 will be the Waratahs, who missed out on a finals berth and finished last year with more losses than wins.

Thankfully, forward recruits like Damien Fitzpatrick and Michael Wells will bolster their squad, as will the backline depth be vastly improved by in-form NRC stars Jake Gordon and Irae Simone.

The ‘Tahs, however, will be relying on keeping their established players healthy and hoping that their young guns Jack Dempsey, Jed Holloway and Andrew Kellaway can continue their impressive rise to Super Rugby level and beyond.



Predicted finish: Third

Potential XV:

1. Tom Robertson

2. Tolu Latu

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Dean Mumm

5. Will Skelton

6. Jack Dempsey

7. Michael Hooper

8. Jed Holloway

9. Nick Phipps

10. Bernard Foley

11. Taqele Naiyaravoro

12. David Horwitz

13. Israel Folau

14. Rob Horne

15. Andrew Kellaway

16. Hugh Roach

17. Paddy Ryan

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Ned Hanigan

20. Brad Wilkin

21. Matt Lucas

22. Bryce Hegarty

23. Reece Robinson

Bulls

The Bulls have the world at their feet and if they can’t make the cogs turn this year, there will be serious questions getting asked.

The forward pack showed promise last year and they unearthed a great lock in RG Snyman, but have since bolstered their stocks with the best player from the Kings and Cheetahs respectively in 2016, Edgar Marutlulle and Lood de Jager.

The backs as well will be in far better condition with the return of superstar flyhalf Handre Pollard, who will be instrumental in the Bulls’ season.

New signing Johnny Kotze will spark the attack in an already solid set of centre and wing options that are young and on the rise.

This is going to be a big year for the men from Pretoria.



Predicted finish: Second

Potential XV:

1. Trevor Nyakane

2. Adriaan Strauss

3. Nqoba Mxoli

4. Lood de Jager

5. RG Snyman

6. Jannes Kirsten

7. Jacques Potgieter

8. Hanro Liebenberg

9. Rudy Paige

10. Handre Pollard

11. Travis Ismaiel

12. Jan Serfontein

13. Jesse Kriel

14. Jamba Ulengo

15. Warrick Gelant

16. Edgar Marutlulle

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Jacobie Adriaanse

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Roelof Smit

21. Piet van Zyl

22. Tian Schoeman

23. Johnny Kotze

Highlanders

The Highlanders are a team that excites me across the park.

To see a team perform so strongly without the household names of other teams is immeasurably impressive, but now that their whole squad has had exposure to the finals campaign of Super Rugby I think they might have the personnel to push for a second championship in three years.

Covering the losses of Ross Geldenhuys, Brendon Edmonds and Fumiaka Tanaka isn’t a breeze, but they’ve retained the bulk of their squad as well as adding the jet Tevita Li, so they’ve definitely got the cattle to run riot.

Predicted finish: First

Potential XV:

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Liam Coltman

3. Siua Halanukonuka

4. Tom Franklin

5. Alex Ainley

6. Elliot Dixon

7. Shane Christie

8. Liam Squire

9. Aaron Smith

10. Lima Sopoaga

11. Waisake Naholo

12. Matt Faddes

13. Malakai Fekitoa

14. Tevita Li

15. Ben Smith

16. Ash Dixon

17. Craig Millar

18. Guy Millar

19. Joe Wheeler

20. Dan Pryor

21. Josh Renton

22. Richard Buckman

23. Patrick Osborne

I’m well aware that not all, if any, options will be agreed with.

That’s not a problem, though. If I’ve done nothing more than spark a bit more discussion about the upcoming Super Rugby season and reminding some fans of the teams’ current squad of stars, then I’ll be content.

Good luck to your respective teams, Roarers!