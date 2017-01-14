New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 3 live scores

New Zealand will be looking to fight back against Bangladesh in Wellington after Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a record partnership yesterday. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 3 from 8am (AEDT).

Bangladesh had their best day of the tour thus far yesterday, building a massive first innings score while thrashing the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the park.

After the rain-interrupted first day left Bangladesh struggling at 3 for 154 from the 40.2 overs possible, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put the foot down on Day 2.

From 4 for 160, first came their half centuries, then centuries and even a double century for Shakib who ended up on 217 while Rahim made 159 at the end of a record-breaking 359 run partnership.

It is the fourth highest fifth wicket partnership in the history of Test cricket and also the biggest partnership ever recorded in a Bangladesh Test team.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, once those two were dismissed the wickets fell regularly into stumps, leaving them on 7 for 542 but still in a commanding position for the match.

For the Kiwis, it was an absolute toil with the ball and that in no way should be taken as a suggestion the pitch offered nothing. It had enough life in it, but New Zealand simply didn’t bowl well, their spinners not picking up a single wicket and the paceman – led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult not doing much better.

Day 3 Prediction

New Zealand have really struggled with the ball, but the pitch isn’t all that much of a road. Whether Bangladesh can extract anymore out of it when they get to bowling is another question, and one that could well decide where they end up in the match.

The first question for the day’s play is when will Bangladesh declare? Overnight, or early on? Batting for half an hour though at a reasonable clip with the three wickets they have left isn’t a bad option and will ensure New Zealand have to wait for that declaration.

Once they do, it’s a question of whether they can get wickets – and using the new ball well will be crucial.

Spin hasn’t looked all that effective to that point, so it will also be interesting to see if Mehedi Hasan can get the ball to turn, bounce or do anything out of the ordinary.

New Zealand of course have a stack of batting talent, but for the first time all tour Bangladesh are in front and on the attack.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this third day’s play in Wellington from 8am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.