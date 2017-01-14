An ODI quiz: The last time Australia played Pakistan

One-Day Internationals don’t always stick in the memory. With that in mind, I thought we’d play a little game called, “Do you remember this match?”



The rules are simple. Every question shall refer to Pakistan’s last ODI series in Australia in January 2010. You are not to cheat. Please don’t look at Cricinfo or any source other than your own memory for this challenge. Are you ready? Off we go!

Question One:

Who was Man of the Series?

A. Ryan Harris

B. Cameron White

C. Shane Watson

D. Clint McKay

Question Two:

Where was the second match of the series played?

A. Melbourne

B. Hobart

C. Sydney

D. Brisbane

Question Three:

What did acting Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi briefly mistake the ball for in the final match of the series?

A. A Hamburger

B. An Apple

C. An Orange

D. An Onion

Question Four:

Who scored the only century of the series?

A. Umar Akmal

B. Cameron White

C. Mohammad Yousef

D. Michael Clarke

Question Five:

How many wickets did Nathan Hauritz take for Australia in the series?

A. Seven

B. Four

C. Ten

D. Five

Question Six:



Which major Australian ground played host to two matches in this series?

A. WACA

B. MCG

C. Bellerive Oval

D. SCG

Question Seven:

Is there any socially acceptable reason for being able to remember the fourth match of the series unless you’re Ryan Harris?

A. No

Question Eight:

What did Ryan Harris do in that match?

A. Took his second consecutive five wicket haul

B. Found the meaning of life

C. Became Ricky Ponting’s dream

D. All the above

Question Nine:

What did this series tell us about communism in Australia?

A. Nothing

Question Ten:



Who was the match referee for the series?

A. Jeff Crowe

B. Ranjan Madugalle

C. Clive Lloyd

Please leave your answers in the comments below. Have a nice day!