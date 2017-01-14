Wade and Maxwell stood up to be counted at the Gabba, finally

Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell proved last night at the Gabba that when they bat responsibly they can be genuine assets to the Australian ODI batting order.

Had they batted to previous ODI form, the reigning world champions and current world number one ranked side would have been embarrassingly beaten by Pakistan, ranked eighth.

Wade’s previous ten visits to the crease netted 188 at 23.50, Maxwell’s last seven just 59 at 9.93.

So when Australia was 5-78 with David Warne (7), Steve Smith (0), Chris Lynn (16), Travis Head (39), and Mitchell Marsh (4) back in the shed, Wade and Maxwell had to kick in – or else.

That they did to the tune of 82 runs with both batting superbly and patiently.

So much so it came as a shock when Maxwell was too late trying to hook a slower delivery to spoon a catch to mid wicket. He had a second ODI century at his mercy,-and would have deserved it.

But Wade wasn’t to be denied his first ODI three figures, leaping high in delight with a single off the very last ball of the innings.

What made that milestone so credible was the Brisbane heat got to him from the 50s on. But he dug in for a 42-run stand with Pat Cummins, 23 with Mitchell Starc, and 33 with debutant Billy Stanlake who contributed just a single.

That Australia went into the break at a respectable 9 for 268 was entirely due to Wade’s unbeaten 100, and Maxwell’s 60 – the rest managed only 108 between them.

If Pakistan was any good, they should have romped in. But the Australian attack and fielding were far too professional, as was Steve Smith’s aggressive captaincy.

That Australia won by 92 said it all when they limited Pakistan to only eight boundaries, and two sixes after cracking 20 boundaries and six sixes themselves.

Medium pacer James Faulkner grabbed the most wickets with 4-32 off his seven, but he wasn’t the best bowler.

Cummins was very impressive in his 3-33 off 8.4, with 36 dot balls, while the nagging offies from Head buried those knockers who reckon he can’t bowl.

His figures of 0-28 off 10 also featured 36 dot balls, perfectly pinning down one end while the quicks blasted away at the other.

The one glaring downside was yet another batting failure from Mitchell Marsh. That should make the selectors keen to reinstate Usman Khawaja for tomorrow at the MCG as there are enough attacking bowlers with Marsh missing.

As for Pakistan, they missed a golden chance to take a 1-0 result to Melbourne when they dismissed Warner and Smith in successive deliveries.

The tourists will pay dearly for that rare lost chance.