A simpler structure for Super Rugby

Why don’t we restructure Super Rugby into three conferences of six teams each.

Teams would play every other side in their own conference twice, for ten games.

The top three from each conference then move into a first-division group to play for the champion’s cup (for want of a better name). The bottom three teams from each conference move into a second-division group to play for the shield.

Within each of these divisions, a team plays only those teams not from their original conferences, for six games and a bye.

At the completion of all the games, the top four teams from the first division play semis and a final, while the top four teams from the second division play semis and a final.

All up, each team plays a guaranteed ten games against teams from their own conference and six games against teams from the other two conferences (i.e. against three teams from each of the other two conferences).

All teams get eight home and eight away games.

The advantage of this is that it’s easy to follow, while the two-division structure provides games that are more evenly matched, resulting in fewer lop-sided results.

One criticism from a New Zealand or South African point of view might be that it’s too similar to their traditional domestic competitions, and that they already get enough local derbies through that format.

Okay, but during the old Super Rugby, all Kiwi teams already played each other twice, and in 2016 every team still played two others twice and the other two once.

So this suggestion is not such a big difference to what already occurs, but it is a much better way to structure the competition so that fans can enjoy local derbies, while the inter-conference games keep their mystery and excitement, as fans see how the top teams from one conference go against the top teams from another.

Imagine following a team, hoping it does well enough to make the first division, and then eagerly waiting to see how it goes against the best from the other conferences.

Of course, if you don’t make the first division, there is still some silverware to play for, and the desire to prove you are worthy to make it the following year.