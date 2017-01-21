Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

 
    Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

    MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND, JANUARY 21, 2017

    Match 32 - MLS v SYS

    		  
    Melbourne Stars 1st Inn 1/130
    Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl
    1st Innings
    Melbourne Stars Over:15.2  RR:8.48
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    KP Pietersen* 30 27 2 0 111.11
    LJ Wright 62 46 6 1 134.78
    Sydney Sixers
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    NM Lyon* 2.2 0 10 0 4.29
    JM Bird 4.0 0 37 0 9.25
    Recent Overs:
    .  4  1  1  1  1  | 2  1  .  3  4  1  | 1  1  |
    Last Wicket: Quiney, RJ, 35 (c:Hughes b:Henriques)
    Current Partnership: 71 runs, 56 balls, RR:126.79

    It’s sudden death for the Sydney Sixers tonight who sit precariously on the edge of the top four coming into the final game of the season against the Melbourne Stars, who also risk elimination. Catch all the live scores, highlights and BBL action on The Roar from 7:25pm (AEDT).

    This has been one of the tightest T20 competitions of all time this season, with all but one side capable of making the finals leading into the final round of games.

    The Sixers sit in fifth at the moment on the wrong end of a poor net run rate that has hampered their chances at reaching the top four.

    A win tonight would shoot them up from fifth all the way into at least second place, with a chance of a taking top spot if they can really run over the Stars.

    Two points tonight would guarantee them a home final, but a loss would mean no final at all, such are the stakes for tonight’s high-pressure contest.

    Same goes for the Stars, with a win guaranteeing first place, but if they lose heavily, they have the potential to drop from second down to fifth on net run rate. It’s a fine line for the two sides.

    Both sides are coming off losses leading into this one.

    The Stars were dealt with fairly easily by the Heat on Tuesday, losing by seven wickets after a poor batting display left the Melbourne side reeling with the ball in hand.

    The Sixers copped a loss as well, but they were hammered by cross-town rivals, the Thunder.

    The Sixers lost 6/15 at one point through the middle of the innings and limped to the 20 over mark on a poultry 99 runs.

    To make matters worse, the Thunder knocked over the runs in just 10 overs, absolutely destroying the Sixers net run rate and leaving them in the precarious position they find themselves in at the moment.

    Sydney have been able to contain a lot of batting sides with their strike power, including the competition’s leading wicket-taker Sean Abbott.

    They’ve had to bowl well to compensate for a batting line-up that has disappointed a bit this season, despite some strong form from opener Daniel Hughes at the top of the order.

    Similarly, Melbourne’s star attractions haven’t quite clicked this season with Kevin Pietersen being the only one to shape up, picking up a pair of half centuries throughout the tournament.

    Prediction
    Sydney will have to bounce back big time from their shocker against the Thunder, but they’ve proven to be a resilient side this season.

    The Stars look to have the better overall side leading into the game though and the home ground and massive MCG crowd might be a big factor as well.

    Melbourne Stars to win by 3 wickets or 8 runs

