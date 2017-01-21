Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

It’s sudden death for the Sydney Sixers tonight who sit precariously on the edge of the top four coming into the final game of the season against the Melbourne Stars, who also risk elimination. Catch all the live scores, highlights and BBL action on The Roar from 7:25pm (AEDT).
This has been one of the tightest T20 competitions of all time this season, with all but one side capable of making the finals leading into the final round of games.
The Sixers sit in fifth at the moment on the wrong end of a poor net run rate that has hampered their chances at reaching the top four.
A win tonight would shoot them up from fifth all the way into at least second place, with a chance of a taking top spot if they can really run over the Stars.
Two points tonight would guarantee them a home final, but a loss would mean no final at all, such are the stakes for tonight’s high-pressure contest.
Same goes for the Stars, with a win guaranteeing first place, but if they lose heavily, they have the potential to drop from second down to fifth on net run rate. It’s a fine line for the two sides.
Both sides are coming off losses leading into this one.
The Stars were dealt with fairly easily by the Heat on Tuesday, losing by seven wickets after a poor batting display left the Melbourne side reeling with the ball in hand.
The Sixers copped a loss as well, but they were hammered by cross-town rivals, the Thunder.
The Sixers lost 6/15 at one point through the middle of the innings and limped to the 20 over mark on a poultry 99 runs.
To make matters worse, the Thunder knocked over the runs in just 10 overs, absolutely destroying the Sixers net run rate and leaving them in the precarious position they find themselves in at the moment.
Sydney have been able to contain a lot of batting sides with their strike power, including the competition’s leading wicket-taker Sean Abbott.
They’ve had to bowl well to compensate for a batting line-up that has disappointed a bit this season, despite some strong form from opener Daniel Hughes at the top of the order.
Similarly, Melbourne’s star attractions haven’t quite clicked this season with Kevin Pietersen being the only one to shape up, picking up a pair of half centuries throughout the tournament.
Prediction
Sydney will have to bounce back big time from their shocker against the Thunder, but they’ve proven to be a resilient side this season.
The Stars look to have the better overall side leading into the game though and the home ground and massive MCG crowd might be a big factor as well.
Melbourne Stars to win by 3 wickets or 8 runs
8:28pm
8:28pm
15.1
Nathan Lyon will come back into the attack for his third over.
Wright goes for glory but Lyon beats him with the turn, just missing the leg stump and they scurry through for a leg bye.
MEL 1/129
8:27pm
8:27pm
14.5
FOUR!!
Just muscled from Luke Wright. It was full and straight from Bird and Wright just clears the front leg and pumps that one back down the ground through mid on for a boundary.
MEL 1/127
8:26pm
8:26pm
14.4
What was that?
It was a low full toss from Bird. Pietersen was clipping off the legs through mid wicket but he got a massive outside edge that sailed over the head of gully. Nearly four but they get three from it in the end.
MEL 1/123
8:24pm
8:24pm
14.1
Pitched up outside off from Bird and Wright really moves across to leg stump to open up the off side. He has to reach out for it in the end and cuts through cover for two.
MEL 1/119
8:23pm
8:23pm
13.5
Dragged very short from Botha. Pietersen hooks it through the on side to deep backward square for a single.
MEL 1/116
8:22pm
8:22pm
13.2
FOUR!!
Back down the ground and Pietersen hammers that. He hit it beautifully with a straight bat back past the bowler and that’s an important boundary for him to get going.
MEL 1/113
8:21pm
8:21pm
13.1
Johan Botha back into the attack.
Reverse sweep from Pietersen and he nearly chops onto his own stumps there!! The ball just rolls past his off stump in the end.
MEL 1/109