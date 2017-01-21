Sydney FC face Big Blue selection dilemma after suspensions

Sky Blues down Adelaide United for the second time in a month

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Key defender Rhyan Grant is suspended for Thursday’s A-League blockbuster with Melbourne Victory but Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold refuses to be rattled by his Big Blue selection conundrum.

Grant received his fifth yellow card – and was lucky not to be sent off – early in Friday night’s cruisy 2-0 win over Adelaide United.

It means undefeated leaders Sydney will be without the in-form right-back for the top-of-the-table Australia Day clash at Etihad Stadium.

And with Seb Ryall still sidelined through injury and new signing Jordy Buijs still waiting on his clearance, options are slim.

Should Buijs be cleared to play, the Dutchman will likely have to slot straight into central defence alongside Alex Wilkinson, leaving well-performing youngster Aaron Calver to cover Grant at right-back.

Without Buijs, Arnold may be forced to shift either Josh Brillante or Brandon O’Neill back in what could prove a crucial match for the Sky Blues’ Premiers’ Plate ambitions.

But the coach, who’d just overseen his side’s 12th win and 10th clean sheet from 16 games, was unfazed.

“Rhyan’s suspended, but we’ve got depth,” Arnold said.

“We’ve got Calver who can play there, we’ve got Jordy who’s ready to play and Josh Brillante played half a dozen national-team games at right fullback.

“So it doesn’t bother me.”

Arnold said he’d never even considered a squad shake-up given starters Grant, Michael Zullo and Filip Holosko were all on four yellow cards entering the Reds match.

Regular substitute striker Matt Simon also has four.

The Reds win lifted Sydney eight points clear of second-placed Victory, who are still to play Perth on Saturday night, and will travel to Melbourne full of confidence.

“They’re all big games for me; (Victory) is just another game,” Arnold said.

“I’ll watch Melbourne’s game on Saturday and we’ll freshen up over the weekend, then we’ll prepare for them.”

Sydney broke yet another record at Allianz Stadium on Friday, becoming the quickest team to reach 40 points in a season.

While the display was a few gears below their best, two second-half goals in as many minutes from skipper Alex Brosque and playmaker Milos Ninkovic sealed the result – and recovery from Holosko’s wrongfully disallowed opener.

Grant, who provided Brosque’s inch-perfect assist, should have earned a straight red card for his sliding, studs-up tackle on Reds playmaker Marcelo Carrusca.

But Arnold assessed it as a ’50-50′ call.

“Rhyan’s a passionate player, it’s the way he plays,” he said.

“He wins a lot of ball back for us … that one was probably just a little bit out on the timing.”