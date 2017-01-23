As a new NRL pre-season winds down let the drama and anticipation begin (Part 2)

Parramatta Eels

Last year, people got a sense of how great a coach Brad Arthur is, being able to get a team that has nothing to play for to rise for games and beat top teams. They not only had controversy, with the salary cap scandal, but player controversy with Corey Norman, Semi Radradra, Kieron Foran and Junior Paulo.

The problem is three of those four players are no longer with the Eels – with the big names lost they have been unable to replace the calibre of those players which could hurt the Eels in coming season.

» Read Part 1 here

Penrith Panthers

Already with a great young squad, add to that James Tamou and Mitch Rein, who will add experience in big games. The Panthers will be looking to push deep into the second half of the season. Like the Raiders, the Panthers have a lot of young players that will be pushing for representative duties and are the future of representative teams.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbits had a disappointing 2016 campaign, lacking a creative hooker. They signed Robbie Farah but also lost creativity in Luke Keary to the Roosters. So this creates an interesting situation of how Farah will gel with the halves combination.

St George Illawarra Dragons

For the Dragons, there is a worry about their attack and the problem is they have not signed anyone to fix this. Ben Hunt is signed for next year but in signing him it means they must unload talent this year.

Sydney Roosters

The big question for the Roosters is whether Mitchell Pierce lead them into the top eight and with a full-strength side which they did not have the luxury of last year through injury or suspension. When they had a full-strength side it showed how powerful they can be, beating some of the top ranked sides in the competition.

Wests Tigers

Wests Tigers were plagued by controversy last year and this year will determine Jason Taylor’s future. If the Tigers have a successful season by making the eight, getting rid of Farah will be a masterstroke, but if they are at the bottom of the ladder fans and media will call for Taylor’s sacking.

One thing is for sure, the most-used excuse of rebuilding can no longer be used as this is a team with a lot of talent that needs to be lived up to.

Representative

This is the biggest season in representative football in years as it heralds a changing of the guards in more ways than one. It is the end of the City versus Country fixture so both teams will want that to finish with a great game.

In State of Origin, Johnathan Thurston has indicated this will his final year in the maroon and Queensland will be determined to send him out with a bang.

On the other side, it is do or die for Laurie Daley. If he doesn’t win this year he will most likely get the sack. As for Australia, it will be the year the young guys step up, pushing for representative honours with a home world cup on the line.