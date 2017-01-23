Wanderers gearing up for finals tilt after home win

Coach Tony Popovic is cautiously optimistic Western Sydney’s first home A-League win could provide the springboard for a late-season finals push.

The Wanderers, who were eighth and on the verge of crisis after six winless games, clinched a breakthrough 2-0 triumph over Newcastle at Campbelltown Stadium for just their third victory of the campaign.

Not only did last season’s grand finalists again step up in defence – goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic did not have to make a single save to keep his team’s second clean sheet of the campaign.

But crucially, the goals they’d been crying out for arrived as well-overdue reward for their always-impressive build-up play.

The main positive for Popovic was the way his team closed out the match, Jaushua Sotirio doubling the lead after Lachlan Scott opened the scoring with his maiden A-League goal.

“We haven’t won this year when we’ve been in front,” Popovic said.

“So it was very important that when we hit the lead we could, not to see it out because that’s hoping for the best, but actually play well enough to try and score again and make it difficult for the opponent to get a goal.”

Now seventh and outside the top six only on goal difference, the Wanderers face a difficult assignment against the fourth-placed Roar.

Popovic hoped the momentum would continue at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

“We certainly hope so,” Popovic said.

“We can’t look too far ahead.

“We’ve never been despondent with the results when we know we’re playing well, and we won’t be doing cartwheels now either just because we won a football match.

“We’ll recover well then work as hard as we can in training to give ourselves a chance against a very good Brisbane team.”

Veteran striker Brendon Santalab is a chance of returning to the starting line-up at the expense of 29-year-old Scott.

Santalab was given a 20-minute run off the bench to regain match fitness following his three-week suspension, and the club’s top-scorer this season will be firmly in the frame.

“We’ll see how he recovers, but he was full of energy,” Popovic said.

“He needed that run. It would have been nice if he got a goal but he walked off fit and healthy, and that’s most important.”