The Wrap: What Australian rugby can learn from the Big Bash League

It’s hardly controversial to say that Australian rugby faces a challenging 2017.
Some things are likely to get worse before they get better. Super Rugby enters another year locked into a conference system that many people either don’t understand or don’t care for, which will continue to weigh down discussion of good things happening on the field.
For the glass-half-empty crowd, the list of everything that needs fixing in Australian rugby is longer than a John Farnham farewell tour. In reality, however, what Australian rugby needs can be distilled down to three things.
Money
Enough so there’s no need to rely so heavily on SANZAAR and South African Pay TV dollars to sustain the local game and to help keep the best players at home
On-field success
14 years without the Bledisloe Cup negatively impacts the psyche of fans and is an obstacle to attracting new
Management
Administrators to better engage members, players and supporters of clubs, and (most importantly) for all participants to respect the governance of the game. As in politics, in rugby, disunity is death
Like most things in life, money doesn’t guarantee happiness, but it stands to reason that most of Australian rugby’s pressure points would be soothed, or even eliminated, by an injection of cash.
And it is here where cricket’s Big Bash League (BBL) provides a valuable pointer.
For years, cricket has fumbled along towards an uncertain future. The domestic game relegated to invisibility, Test cricket failing to maintain primacy and myriad turn-offs including slow over rates, betting scandals, arguments about technology, empire building by entitled nations and saturation from too much meaningless one-day cricket.
Only a fool would claim that cricket has shed itself of all of its problems, but conversely, it’s plain to see how Cricket Australia (CA) has at least been able to generate money, and lots of it, in a very short time period. In doing so, they turned the prognosis for the future of cricket from questionable to ‘rude health’.
Figuring out exactly how to convert tens of thousands of boys and girls wearing chicken buckets over their heads while pretending to tonk sixes like Chris Lynn into the Test cricket players and fans of the future can be left for another day. That’ll be long after an exhausted CA has finished counting all of its cash.
The key premise, and an important lesson for rugby, is not to look for one solution to solve every problem or to worry about potential negatives like whether T20 is actually real cricket or sevens rugby is real rugby. These subtleties simply don’t matter.
There is still space for cricket lovers who prefer the ebb and flow of Test cricket to wash over them with ABC Radio for company or, heaven forbid, just silence.
We’re not, to use the modern vernacular, the demographic.
But 71,000 excited people jumping around at the MCG to the theme from the Addams Family and ‘dabbing’ on the command of the ground announcer, who will, by the time their heads hit the pillow, have forgotten the result of the match but happily spent their (or their parent’s) money? That’s a demographic that the ARU should be desperate to tap into.
To do that, rugby people – administrators and supporters – first need to set aside what they already know and understand about what rugby is and how it should be promoted. In the same way that T20 ‘isn’t really cricket’, the type of rugby that can capture the same audience and potentially generate much-needed revenue for the ARU doesn’t need to be rugby as we know it.
The BBL demonstrates how modern fans engage with sport. Attending my first BBL match, I asked a lady sitting next to me, how, in a new form of cricket that sprung up out of nowhere, with two Melbourne teams to choose from, she chose which one to follow? Her reply was that she liked ‘KP’ so it was the Stars for her.
As it happened, ‘KP’ made a superb outfield catch – the only noteworthy cricket moment of the whole match – but inevitably couldn’t resist leading with his ego, coming out in the press afterwards lecturing his teammates about the value of teamwork. Priceless.
Kevin Pietersen is just one of numerous contradictions in the BBL. The game is young, brash and exciting, yet most of the ‘big name’ players are well past their prime. Where there is a gap in play or no prospect of a tense, exciting finish? No matter, the ground announcer simply fills every space reminding the masses what a great time they are all having and everyone laps it up.
My neighbour also volunteered that, unlike the AFL, where her husband and kids would be insufferably grumpy for the whole weekend after a Richmond Tigers defeat, she loved how if the Stars lost, they could still pile into the car afterwards and drive home happy.
And why not? If it’s good enough for team captains to chat away light-heartedly to TV hosts in the middle of the action and demonstrably not feel hurt when they lose, clearly the match outcome is secondary. Fans just want to be entertained, on and off the ground.
Conventional thinking is that sport needs decades of tribal rivalry to work. For rugby, read Queensland versus NSW. The Bledisloe Cup.
But the BBL has shown how fans can compartmentalise and derive different benefits from different iterations of the sport – provided each is packaged appropriately for the right audience.
What rugby has is a form of the game, sevens, that is to the traditional game what T20 is to traditional cricket. It is ripe for being taken aside by hipster-bearded marketing genii, sliced and diced, and repackaged in a form that speaks to this T20 generation.
Last year in these pages I introduced ‘Rugby Sevens Smash‘, a vehicle for a domestic sevens competition, unashamedly modelled on the BBL. For anyone who cares to read through it, the detail is important; in this form or any other modified version, the structure and logistics ultimately must make sense. But at the same time, the detail also isn’t so important.
Where Australian rugby is concerned, it is awareness of the opportunity, enthusiasm, entrepreneurial spirit, and the bravery to seize that opportunity that really counts.
In August this year, the ARU will launch a women’s sevens university competition that will serve as a pathway for players into the national team, the Pearls. In the context of traditional rugby thinking, and with respect to the ARU’s limited finances, it’s a worthy addition.
But it also misses the moment. Who will watch it and in what medium? If the pompous, prattish Pietersen can capture the Australian public’s imagination, imagine what the delightful Charlotte Caslick could do if promoted properly? Along with a sprinkling of dynamic, skilful Fijian men? The very same athletes who thrilled the viewing public in Rio?
In retrospect, the ‘Rugby Sevens Smash’ proposal too hastily assumes that free-to-air television coverage would be difficult to obtain. Ten Network Executive for the Big Bash, David Barham, has already admitted that Ten expects to pay much more in the next rights round than the current $100m over five years. Reports estimate that the BBL could be worth as much as $50-60m per season.
By that measure, the ARU is sitting on a potential gold mine. By all means develop sevens players through a university-based nursery, but don’t leave it there, or even consider it part of the same conversation.
The path to financial salvation for the ARU is through free-to-air television. Super Rugby, the NRC and club rugby, for various reasons, have little or no FTA value, but a cleverly designed and packaged sevens league surely provides the type of content that FTA networks will pay for at little risk too for the ARU. Do the selling up front, and if there are no takers then it doesn’t run and there’s nothing lost.
Of course, there are challenges, and the returns do not accrue immediately. Writing for ESPN, Daniel Brettig outlines the fascinating story behind Cricket Australia’s flirtation with a private ownership model, before settling on the existing T20 structure. Now in season six, it is only this year that the league has become fully self-sustainable, although the blue sky from this point onwards appears limitless.
It would be fiscally irresponsible for the ARU to bet the house on a yet-to-be-proven concept – it is money they simply don’t have to risk. Yet with the right partners, and a solid financial and marketing plan in place, the greater risk may well be the opportunity cost of doing nothing.
In the coming weeks, there will be great excitement generated by the Sydney leg of the World Rugby Sevens league and the Brisbane Tens. The ARU will benefit from the gate in Sydney; like last year, a strong turnout is expected. But its involvement in Brisbane is only to sanction the tournament, which is owned by DUCO Events.
That’s simply not a financial return commensurate with the level of interest or the potential. As February transitions into Super Rugby, these events will likely become nothing more than a classic sugar hit; fun at the time but lacking any long-term nutritional benefit.
With a Lions tour payday not scheduled until 2025 and no possibility of a home World Cup on the horizon until at least 2027, the ARU needs to force the play in the short term.
Baby steps forward are being made with the NRC and the university sevens competition. But what some regard as progress others view as not much more than the conservative deckchair-shuffling typical of rugby administrations.
With the BBL, Cricket Australia has shown rugby a way forward; a way for the ARU to generate revenue sufficient to reclaim control of its own destiny. It has the product and the template. Does it have the courage?
January 23rd 2017 @ 7:38am
Machooka said | January 23rd 2017 @ 7:38am | ! Report
I haven’t read anything you’ve written here G… but just wanted to offer hearty congratulations about your move to the left side of the page. Well done amigo.
Although, I’ve gotta say that present Presidential looks dictate a rather more right side lean eh?
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:37am
soapit said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:37am | ! Report
i’ll second that geoff. congrats.
and thanks to chook for pointing it out!
January 23rd 2017 @ 7:47am
Working Class Rugger said | January 23rd 2017 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Geoff,
Have you thought about forwarding your ‘Rugby Sevens Smash’ idea to other groups beyond the ARU? Most notably Alisports (not kidding here). They are on record talking about wanting to establish Pro leagues in both 15s and 7s. The opportunitiy to do so woth a number of franchises already well established would be tempting you would have to imagine.
Use the 5 Australian SR franchises, the Sunwolves, Hong Kong and however many teams Alisports want in China itself. Let’s go with just one, say, Shanghai.
For the Aus franchises it offers an opening into Asia and for Alisports a near ready made structure to build and grow from. Win/win from my perspective.
January 23rd 2017 @ 7:54am
KiwiHaydn said | January 23rd 2017 @ 7:54am | ! Report
I like the way you’re thinking Geoff, but there’s a big difference between your 7s concept and the BBL. Before BBL people already liked cricket, but were disengaged. From what I’ve seen, many Australian sports fans have already fallen out of love with rugby. IMHO they’d be better off fixing 15 a side rugby on a domestic level first, then appealing to the masses, rather than trying to convince people to follow a new concept. 7s is a great concept and great entertainment value as a one off weekend, when it’s country vs country, but wouldn’t hold the appeal week in week out.
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:00am
Working Class Rugger said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:00am | ! Report
KiwiH,
Geoff’s concept that is linked in the article only runs for 21 days. A perfectly short period of time to hit the market hard and run its course well before people tire of it.
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:17am
KiwiHaydn said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:17am | ! Report
True, the shorter window might be better, but 20 days of competition across 9 cities sounds like a pretty tough and repetitive schedule for both fans and players. Where’s the recovery time and how many players would be needed to fill in for injuries etc at the end of a long rugby season?
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:55am
Geoff Parkes said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:55am | ! Report
KH, suggest you click on the link in the article to ‘Rugby Sevens Smash’. It’s all covered off in there.
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:12am
Steve said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:12am | ! Report
There’s one reason the Big Bash worked, it’s cricket, the most popular sport in Australia. It’s like organising an American Football tournament in the USA.
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:37am
Darwin Stubbie said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Yip – that’s the kicker in all this … the general Aust population just aren’t into rugby
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:52am
Baz said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Agree with steve
Cricket is the only actual national sport. They only don’t have a team in Northern territory or ACT. However they do stage games there.
Big Bash works because it’s after work family friendly and in the school holidays and set up for entertainment. Also the players embrace this aspect of the game.
If the AFL wanted to be national they would of given tassie a team but they don’t.
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:16am
Browny said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Perhaps this new rugby tens may be a format that is applicable to the BBL comparisons. Rugby now has 3 formats that to a degree mirror that of cricket; the test match and XVs, the relatively established ODI and 7s and the newcomer 10s. 7s and XVs feel somewhat removed from each other because unlike the cricket formats there is very little crossover for players. We’ve got dedicated 7s players and dedicated XV players and while they may swap between the two games it’s mroe or less one or the other.
Tens provides a shorter format game with all the razzle dazzle of big name players like Izzy, Quade, Dagg, Kaino, Milner-Skudder, Damien McKenzie and more. There are no new teams to pick and choose from as all the Australian SR franchises have a team and there’s enough of an international flavour to keep it interesting (and also appearing as genuinely world class) with all the Kiwi teams the Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders & Hurricanes participating as well as the Panasonic Wild Knights, Manu Samoa, the Blue Bulls and French giant RCT Toulon. There’s some nostalgia interest with the returns of Larkham, Walker and Latham out of retirement and plenty of star Aussies abroad returning to compete for their current offshore teams; Liam Gill, James O’Connor, Berrick Barnes, Dan Heenan, Digby Ioane and Drew Mitchell as well as Wild Knights coach Robbie Deans.
I’m looking forward to seeing how it all goes. Should be interesting watching at the very least.
January 23rd 2017 @ 8:35am
BennO said | January 23rd 2017 @ 8:35am | ! Report
A theme common to most new waves at the moment, from the young’uns on the internet to the phenomenon of trump et al, is a tiredness of sanctimony and pretentiousness. The BBL is unashamedly fun and is tailored to provide humble entertainment not to preserve some out dated concept or tradition.
As a whole, rugby presents as an out of touch group of pretentious old men intent on retaining tradition, my good man, in an age where that is no longer relevant. The game needs to lighten up and stop being so full of itself.
The BBL is a brash, noisy, fun package of entertainment and the involvement of viewers (way beyond Gordon Bray’s humble commentary that they’ll be loving that in the Cowdownie hotel) that includes the My Cricket Hero and backyard legends makes it almost interactive.
It’s simple, drop the private school attitude and deign to get dirty with the great unwashed, otherwise the game will go the way of polo-cross.