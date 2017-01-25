Win the fight and Sydney FC claim Victory

Wanderers down Jets for first home win

He expects Melbourne Victory to come out fighting, and Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold says winning the battle will be key to winning the Big Blue A-League war.

Arnold said the pressure was all on Victory ahead of Thursday’s top-of-the-table blockbuster at Etihad Stadium, as Kevin Muscat’s men seek to avoid a third loss on the trot.

Two capitulations on the road in five days – to Wellington and Perth – have left Sydney’s oldest rivals eight points adrift of the summit and their Premiers’ Plate ambitions severely dented.

Kevin Muscat’s side need something from the traditional Australia Day clash to have any real hope of catching the undefeated leaders.

Sydney, on the other hand, cruised to their 12th win against Adelaide last Friday and have the opportunity to stretch their lead to 11 points.

“The more pressure (on Victory) is not losing three in a row,” Arnold said.

“Melbourne City are hot on their tail as well.

“But it doesn’t bother me what they’re doing – it’s about what we’re doing.

“The boys are in a wonderful headspace and are extremely confident, healthy and fit.

“And we like Etihad – we perform well there.”

Despite the Sky Blues’ 36 goals this campaign, Arnold was looking for more final-third accuracy after the squad converted only two of 46 penalty-box entries against the Reds.

Apart from that, he stressed the first part of beating Victory was dominating physically.

“You’ve got to win the battle,” Arnold said.

“You’ve got to win the fight for the second ball and be prepared for the physical battle.

“If that’s not in place then you’re always behind the eight ball.

“For me it’s about being ready for the fight, for the battle and winning that game.”

The suspension of Rhyan Grant after accruing five yellow cards gives Arnold a defensive selection headache.

At this stage either Aaron Calver or midfielder Josh Brillante look the most likely to fill the void at right-back, with the coach to make a gut decision after Tuesday night’s tactical session.

New Dutch defender Jordy Buijs has also received his clearance and will be named in the squad but is no guarantee of starting.