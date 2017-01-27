The Roar’s BBL expert tips and predictions: The Big Final

This is it: the final game of BBL06. And our expert tips and predictions panel has the unenviable task of working out who’s going to win.

The semi-finals have set up a thrilling finish to this season; only BJ was able to tip both games, while everyone else managed one correct prediction.

That means Dan (18) maintains his lead atop the table, and he won’t be able to be beaten. He can, however, still be caught by BJ and myself (both 17) should Perth win this weekend. If the Sixers triumph, it’s Dan’s title. Brett and The Crowd are a fair way back on 11.

The final match of the season, of course, will see the Scorchers host the Sixers in a repeat of the inaugural Big Bash Final. That match, played back in 2012, saw a Sixers side featuring Brett Lee and Stuart MacGill get the better of the home side. Speaking of which, for a nicely antiquated set of line-ups featuring the likes of Marcus North, Paul Collingwood, Simon Katich and Herschelle Gibbs, that scorecard is worth a read.

The two also met in the final of BBL04, when an epic final over from Brett Lee almost forced a Super Over, only for the Scorchers to sneak a single on the last ball of the game to take the game and the title.

So who’s going to get a leg up on their opponent? Will the Sixers make it two from two at the WACA, or will the Scorchers follow up their BBL04 win at Manuka Oval with a win on their home soil?

Let’s find out.

Scorchers

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Scorchers. I think Perth will win it, and that they’ll win it and pretty comfortably; they’ve just been way more consistent than the Sixers this season.

The Scorchers have better balance throughout their side, and they’ve certainly got a far better bowling attack. I also have a feeling the Sixers might have played their final on Wednesday night against the Heat.

Sixers

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Sixers. The Sixers will be fired up about having to play the final in Perth despite finishing top of the table. And even without Ellyse Perry, the form of Alyssa Healy means the Sydneysiders are firm favourites.

And besides, they’re playing at 10:45am! The Scorchers women will barely be awake. Comfortable win for the Sixers here.

Heck, it might even inspire the men to win their final too.

Scorchers

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Scorchers by four wickets or 20 runs. Like a fine wine, Perth just keep getting better. Even if Mitchell Johnson produces half of what he did in the semi-final, the home side will be very difficult to beat.

Everything seems to be on song at the moment for the Perth side. The middle order has hardly been tested in the last two games, which may actually be a bad thing if the top order fails this time around. In saying that, I’m backing Michael Klinger and Sam Whiteman to get off to a flyer and put Sydney’s bowlers under the pump.

The Sixers almost choked on their way to the final and even though they finished the season with same number of wins and losses as the Scorchers, it feels like they’ve been more inconsistent.

Nathan Lyon was great at the Gabba but the WACA could be a different story. Sean Abbott and Moises Henriques are the key players again and their performances will be crucial if the Sixers are able to pull off the win.

Scorchers

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Scorchers. Given my inability to correctly tip the Sixers this season, this almost certainly spells doom for Perth. Nonetheless, it’s impossible for me to tip anyone but the Scorchers here.

Their bowling attack is the best in the comp bar none, and they may even have Jason Behrendorff to call on this game – although it would be mightily harsh on Jhye Richardson to dump him for the final.

Their batting is also much deeper than the Sixers’ order; Sydney’s fate rests almost entirely on the shoulders of star skipper Moises Henriques – particularly with Colin Munro heading back to New Zealand for the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

And while Henriques showed on Wednesday that he’s more than capable of putting the Sixers on his back, I’ll take a full XI over one star player.

The Big Final Brett Dan BJ Daniel The Crowd SCO v SIX SCO SIX SCO SCO ??? Last week 1 1 2 1 1 Total 11 18 17 17 11

That’s our take on the fixtures, but you may have an entirely different opinion – be sure to add your tips to The Crowd in the form below to out-tip us experts. Voting closes at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon.