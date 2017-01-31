Utilities to rise in value if squad size increases

This year's Auckland Nines will again see some of the NRL's best go head to head (Photo: www.photosport.co.nz)

The likelihood of an unchanged extended squad named each Tuesday will increase the value of players with utility value.

The present NRL rule is that each club must name 17 players on Tuesday, but they are free to name an entirely different 17 one hour prior to kick off.

Many club’s abuse this rule to give them a perceived edge by not naming a key player who may have been out injured but has recovered quicker than expected.

In reality, there is no edge as it is virtually impossible to “surprise” the professionals and the market is very accurate come game day.

The NRL CEOs are expected to debate this change in squad size during the Auckland Nines this week, and importantly, no player who is not named can miraculously turn up and play just before kick-off.

The likely outcome, according to Fairfax, will be to extend the named list from 17 to 21, and then trimmed to 19 after the last training run.

This will mean if a club suffers and injury from one of the named 17 they can only replace him with someone who has been named between 18 and 19.

This could cause a problem for clubs who may suffer an injury to a hooker or a winger who may not have a backup in the named squad. A player like the Cowboys’ Ben Hampton who can play hooker and anywhere in the backline will increase in value. The Warriors’ Nath Roach, a former centre now hooker, will also be valuable.

Small forwards who can also play hooker will be sought after.

Many are against any change in policy, but the reality is that as soon as the NRL held out their hands and accepted a product fee from bookmakers they had to implement stronger integrity protection mechanisms.

Also Fantasy Footy has introduced a new mum and dad demographic to the NRL, and to have an “unnamed player” running out and play angers the new fan-base.

This has nothing to do with gambling as many Fantasy games are for fun and increase viewer participation.

Many fans consider that horse racing is the gambling sport and rugby league is just a spectator sport, but the reality is that hundreds of millions is gambled on the NRL each year and the games administrators want their fair wack.

Like it or not the goal posts have changed which has prompted debate over when team lists should be named and is it fixed.

Can you imagine Winx trotting out on the weekend when she has not been named in any form guide and already millions have been wagered on the race?

Can you imagine Johnathan Thurston being named for the Cowboys one hour before kick off when fans did not expect him back for another two weeks?

The comparison between racing and footy will anger purists, but the incremental gambling dollar has changed the sporting landscape and the NRL are prudent to ensure any skulduggery is minimised.

There is no doubt that we may see a non-specialist winger or hooker start a game if a club suffers an injury after their last training run, but the bonus is that we will see a rise in players with utility value, a switch from the recent growth of big and strong.

Most clubs choose to fill their bench with impact forwards and a backup hooker, but if the final interchange is inflated to 19 there will be a spot for an outside back.