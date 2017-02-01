Sending dud squads to the Auckland Nines is fine

The Auckland Nines is fun to watch and there is plenty of excitement, but at the end of the day it really is just a bit of fluff.
And if the NRL aren’t prepared to force the clubs to send more of their stars to the tournament, then the clubs are entitled to play by the rules as they stand and send a relatively weak squad.
There has been criticism of some clubs for doing that, but it is misdirected.
Besides, the event has still got enough big-name players to make it a success. Johnathan Thurston, Shaun Johnson, Jarryd Hayne, Anthony Milford, Benji Marshall, Blake Austin, Michael Morgan, Jack Bird, Corey Norman and Semi Radradra are among those who will be playing.
Brian Fletcher, the CEO of Penrith, one of those clubs sending a weak squad, came out in The Daily Telegraph calling for the Nines to be scrapped.
“You can’t afford to send these players. A lot of our blokes were involved in the Four Nations, some are returning from injury, so the more you look at it, do we need to be there? The answer is ‘no’,” Fletcher said.
“I don’t think the selection criteria needs to be changed. I think you simply don’t need the Nines. How will it go next year when there’s a World Cup at the end of this year? We’d rather play some trials at home and then get on with the season.
“What benefit does the Nines have on our season?”
Fletcher could have been a bit less inflammatory with his remarks and simply said the Nines didn’t fit in with Penrith’s plans, rather than heavily criticise the event, but there is nothing wrong with the club choosing to send a weak squad.
The suggestion by some critics that players are more susceptible to injury playing in the Nines isn’t backed up by any statistics that I’ve seen.
Players can get hurt playing the 13-a-side game, or at training. They could be unfortunate enough to simply have an accident at home that can put them out.
But the event is played in another country, so there is a bit of travel involved, and it takes players away from their clubs at an important time in their preparation for the season ahead, with trial games starting.
It’s an interruption, a distraction that many of the clubs find annoying.
Does it really matter who wins the event, apart from the opportunity for clubs to pick up significant prize money?
I might not remember who won it last year had it not been Parramatta, but it was hard to forget in this case because the Eels were stripped of the title as part of their penalty for cheating the salary cap.
It would make a lot more sense if the Nines was played in Australia. That way, only one of the 16 NRL teams would have to travel to another country, as opposed to the 15 who are doing it this week. That might make it more palatable to clubs.
Critics say those that send weak teams aren’t looking at the big picture, in terms of publicity and promotion of the game. They say the Nines are a great advertisement for rugby league.
But it’s not rugby league. Not 13-a-side rugby league anyway, so if the clubs would rather prepare for the season kick-off than worry about the Nines then that is fair enough.
The event will still attract big crowds and lots of publicity. The presence of superstar players like Thurston, Johnson and Hayne, with enough of a supporting cast of stars, will ensure that.
February 1st 2017 @ 8:02am
Squidward said | February 1st 2017 @ 8:02am | ! Report
I know it’s only the preview picture but you should’ve used Penrith or Canterbury who take the tournament as a joke. I’ll give it to uncle Wayne the broncos team he’s taking is outstanding. Probably too good and I’d be concern about all those superstars
February 1st 2017 @ 8:17am
The Barry said | February 1st 2017 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Just because teams don’t send their entire first grade squad doesn’t mean they’re treating it like a joke.
Have a look at the Sharks 2015 squad that made the final. It’s hardly a super strong roster and there were heaps of players with little to no first grade experience including Holmes and Bird.
The Dogs have picked an ok squad this year. I’ve never gone into this with much hope before but I think they could be surprise.
February 1st 2017 @ 8:05am
The Barry said | February 1st 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
It’s a shame Penrith arent sending a stronger squad because players like Peachey, Cartwright, Merrin, Moylan, Martin, DWZ, etc would kill it.
But it’s up to them. The Panthers squad will still have Cleary, Blake, Tamou and Yeo.
There is definitely enough star power on show – but the young blokes can be just as exciting to watch. Look out for Montoya from the Dogs..,
I’ve got a busy weekend with the Berry show on Saturday and my wife’s birthday on Sunday – I’ll be trying to sneak in a few games here and there and listening on the radio.
Don’t worry about who’s not playing or what does it all mean – enjoy it for what it is…
February 1st 2017 @ 8:18am
Jason Hosken said | February 1st 2017 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Berry!!! Is that how Issac Luke says ‘Barry”?
Happy b’day Missus Baz – go easy at the local doughnut van and make sure Berry irons his Steelers kit.
February 1st 2017 @ 8:14am
Jason Hosken said | February 1st 2017 @ 8:14am | ! Report
Despite the travel – which is only 2 hours – I like the event in Auckland. It’s well supported and great exposure for the game. I doubt it would fill the SFS, Suncorp maybe. Interest may slide in Auckland as the years pass but that opens the door for another non-traditional base.
Not sure what was bugging Fletch, he’s gone well over the top.