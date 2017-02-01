Wade set to miss second trans-Tasman ODI

Stoinis' outrageous knock not quite enough to save Aussies

Matthew Wade remains restricted by his back injury, with the wicketkeeper set to miss Thursday’s trans-Tasman ODI in Napier.

Wade was listed to captain Australia throughout the three-match series following the withdrawals of Steve Smith (ankle injury) and David Warner (rested).

But the Victorian failed a pre-match fitness test in Auckland on Monday, having tweaked his back at training the day prior.

The touring party was initially confident Wade would recover from back spasms in time to face New Zealand at McLean Park, with team doctor John Orchard describing it as a short-term injury.

However, the stumper was restricted to walking laps early in Wednesday’s training session at the venue. At the same time, Peter Handscomb worked on his glovework with the help of Brad Haddin.

If the setback is more serious than first feared, Wade could be racing the clock to be fit for Australia’s first Test against India. That clash starts in Pune on February 23.

Aaron Finch captained Australia in the absence of Wade at Eden Park.

Handscomb filled in as keeper during the series opener, while he was also stationed behind the stumps during one day of this year’s SCG Test when Wade was sick.

Haddin is serving as an assistant coach during the series, with regular support staff already in Dubai helping some players prepare for their upcoming Test tour of India.

Orchard, team physio David Beakley, coach Darren Lehmann and on-duty selector Mark Waugh had a lengthy discussion in Napier after debriefing with Wade.

The ODI series finale is in Hamilton on Sunday, when Wade will be desperate to become the nation’s 25th ODI captain.

However, management may opt to send Wade home to Australia so he can rest before this month’s crucial trip to the subcontinent.