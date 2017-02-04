Bulldogs too good for Freo in AFL Women’s

AFL boss apologises after AFLW fans are left locked out

Cricketer Emma Kearney has shown she’ll be a force to reckon with in the AFL Women’s league, guiding the Western Bulldogs to a 32-point win over Fremantle.

Kearney gathered a game-high 21 disposals as the Bulldogs surged home to claim a 6.8 (44) to 1.6 (12) victory before a crowd of 10,100 at Whitten Oval on Saturday night.

An allrounder with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, Kearney’s explosive pace and clever ball use were a highlight for the Bulldogs.

Marquee picks Katie Brennan (15 touches, two goals) and Ellie Blackburn were also impressive and showed Bulldogs will be a team to beat in the inaugural competition.

The hosts were first to hit the scoreboard with Kirsten McLeod booting a sweet running goal.

Fremantle levelled the score through Melissa Caulfield but handed the hosts the lead at the first break with a turnover.

Loose disposals became a recurring theme, with the Dockers dominating the second quarter but failing to convert their chances, booting four behinds in quick succession.

The Bulldogs led by seven points at halftime and took over the game during the second half, with the Dockers managing just a solitary point.

Bulldogs ruck Tiana Ernst was influential throughout, comfortably edging her rivals with 19 hitouts.

Fremantle captain Kara Donnellan (13 touches, six tackles) led from the front, with Belinda Smith (16 disposals) also impressive.