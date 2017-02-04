Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores

Its fifth versus sixth as the Perth Glory welcome the Newcastle Jets to nib Stadium for round 18 of the A-League. Join The Roar from 10:00pm (AEDT) for live scores.

It’s been an up and down season for both the Glory and the Jets in 2016/17. Both have won just five games from eighteen in a season that hasn’t really been positive for anyone other than Sydney FC and the Melbourne Victory.

Both are in finals position at the minute, but the congested state of the middle of the A-League ladder could see that change a number of times before the conclusion of the regular season – therefore every game could prove vital.

Last time out, the Jets registered a massive victory against a Fornaroli-and-Cahill-led Melbourne City – with a pair of goals from Andrew Nabbout making all the difference. They’ll be hoping to build this form into a purple patch as they make the long journey to the nation’s west.

The Glory will be disappointed in their inability to capitalise on the boost they would have received from a big win over the Victory two weeks ago, as they fell to a spectacular 2-0 loss against the lowly Mariners.

Historically, the Glory have the wood over the Jets. The Western Australians have won three of the last five clashes between the two – including a 6-1 shellacking of the Novocastrians in Newcastle almost a year ago to the date.

The last fixture between the two was a 2-2 draw in Newcastle roughly two weeks ago.

In team news, Rhys Williams, Jordan Thurtell and the influential Rostyn Griffiths return for the Glory while Liam Reddy misses out due to suspension.

The Jets welcome back Wayne Brown and Joel Allwright while Steven Ugarkovic will serve a one-game suspension.

Prediction:

Perth Glory 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Join The Roar from 10:00pm (AEDT) for live scores.