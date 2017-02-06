Leave injured Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade out of the Indian tour

It’s time for Trevor Hohns and his national selection panel to correct two wrong decisions with the first Test against India at Pune just 17 days away.
Mitchell Marsh has a shoulder injury, and keeper Matthew Wade a back problem. Replace them now with Marcus Stoinis and Peter Nevill.
The four-Test series will be hard enough with fit players, let alone those who are under a cloud.
Stoinis and Nevill are in form and they can strengthen the side.
Stoinis would fill the problem number six batting slot, with his medium pace bowling well up to international standard.
Nevill has always been by far the best gloveman in Australian cricket, but he was dropped for the third Test side against South Africa because he can’t bat well enough, according to Hohns.
So far this season he’s scored an unbeaten 179 for NSW against Tasmania at Bellerive, and last week 118 in a 202-run fifth wicket partnership with Ed Cowan against the Vics at the MCG.
Pity Nevill can’t bat.
With Stoinis to supply pace support to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, that frees up a bowling berth for a second spinner.
Offie Nathan Lyon is the senior spinner, so it would depend on the state of the wicket as to whether left arm orthodox Steve O’Keefe gets the nod, or leggie Mitchell Swepson makes his baggy green debut.
So barring any further injuries, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Shaun Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell will be sharing the drinks waiter job for the series.
This is how the side should line up:
David Warner (vc)
Matt Renshaw
Usman Khawaja
Steve Smith (c)
Peter Handscomb
Marcus Stoinis
Peter Nevill
Mitchell Starc
Nathan Lyon
Steve O’Keefe/Mitchell Swepson
Josh Hazlewood
But it will be a different story among the bowlers for the five-Test Ashes series next summer.
Fast bowler Pat Cummins will be raring to go to make a dynamic three-way pace attack with Starc and Hazlewood, and will be well served with Stoinis in support.
The Englishmen are well-versed in facing offies – they are a dime a dozen in county cricket.
But England rarely face leggies, so Swepson, depending on how well he fares in India, and Adam Zampa will be high on the selector’s list of contenders.
The batting order should, therefore, look like this.
David Warner (vc)
Matt Renshaw
Usman Khawaja
Steve Smith (c)
Peter Handscomb
Marcus Stoinis
Peter Nevill
Pat Cummins
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Swepson/Adam Zampa
Josh Hazlewood
jonty smith said | February 6th 2017 @ 7:27am | ! Report
I agree about getting a better keeper in there. In India you need your best keeper while in Australia you can kind of get away with having a second rate keeper if they can bat. I don’t think stoinis’ bowling is that hood, maybe on par with Cartwright’s bowling. I would have Marsh in instead of khawaja as he can play spin better. The question selectors then face is, do we need a better batter- maxwell, who can chip in with spin or a better bowler- marsh. I don’t think stoinis is yet ready for test level. This would be my xi
Warner
Renshaw
Smith
Handscomb
Marsh
Maxwell
Keeper
Starc
Hoff
SOK
Lyon
February 6th 2017 @ 7:46am
qwetzen said | February 6th 2017 @ 7:46am | ! Report
“Mitchell Marsh has a shoulder injury, and keeper Matthew Wade a back problem. Replace them now with Marcus Stoinis and Peter Nevill.”
Groan. After many, many words have been written around Cam Whites’ opinion that *appropriate* domestic form should be paramount in Oz selections, Mr Lord ignores the near-universal support for this opinion by advocating the Test selection of a #6 who averages under 10 in the Shield this season and under 40 last season. Based his selection on *two* ODIs. Amazing.
“Nevill has always been by far the best gloveman in Australian cricket…”
It always looks ridiculous when people are so dogmatic and strident on subjective matters. (Although I have mentioned that the nascent BBL fielding index had Nevill as the worst performing ‘keeper in the comp.)
“…but he was dropped for the third Test side against South Africa because he can’t bat well enough, according to Hohns.”
Nevill, after much preliminary ballyhoo about his batting ability, was dropped *by the NSP* after an extended Test career (17 Tests) which showed him to be a stodgy, limited bat whose HS was 66 and average was a dismal 22.3. In addition, he bought all the team-leading ability and “energy” to the fielding effort of a damp tea towel.
“The Englishmen are well-versed in facing offies – they are a dime a dozen in county cricket.”
This has always been a conundrum to me. If the poms/Indians are so proficient against offies then why are they “a dime a dozen” in their domestic comps?