Cornwill’s season previews: Brisbane Lions

The Lions had a tumultuous 2016, only winning three games and ending up with the second poorest percentage in the AFL, behind a suspension-riddled Essendon team.

Coach Justin Leppitsch was sacked and one of the leaders of the club, Pearce Hanley, left to join arch rivals, the Gold Coast Suns. The Lions didn’t have much luck last season with injuries either.

So what is in store for new coach Chris Fagan and the Brisbane Lions in 2017?

Defence

Brisbane’s defence last year was nothing short of deplorable. As a defensive unit, they conceded the most amount of points of any team in the league last season, probably due to inexperience more than anything else.

Harris Andrews looks like a star of the future, but at only 20 years of age and with a light frame, he can’t be expected to play on the monster forwards each week, with the same going for Darcy Gardiner and Daniel McStay. Jack Frost was recruited for this very reason and will be an incredibly important player for the Lions.

The defence didn’t get much help in 2016, as not one Lions midfielder worked really hard both ways. If the Lions are to improve in this area in 2017, the defensive six and the whole team defence mechanisms will have to work much harder.

Midfield

The midfield was also very poor in 2016, getting beaten convincingly in contested ball nearly every week. Brisbane also ranked 18th in effective disposals per game.

However, excuses can be made for the Lions’ midfield brigade, as it was hit by injuries. Their best midfielder Dayne Beams only managed two games, and captain Tom Rockliff was clearly nursing a number of niggles that harmed his output.

The Lions clearly saw the midfield as a big issue and selected star youngster Hugh McCluggage with the third pick in the national draft. They also drafted Jarrod Berry and Jake Barrett who will look to contribute to the midfield in 2017.

A fit Beams and Rockliff, along with Dayne Zorko, Daniel Rich and McCluggage, gives the Lions the makings of a very dangerous midfield.

Forwards

Brisbane’s forward line struggled in 2016, and funnily enough, on paper, it might be their best area of the ground.

The Lions’ key forward stocks are very thin with former number two draft selection Josh Schache being the pick of the bunch. With a full season behind him, along with two full pre-seasons under his belt, he will be hoping to take another step in 2017. Josh Walker and Michael Close are two of the Lions’ other options but neither are up to AFL standard.

Where the Lions should trouble teams is with their small forwards and goal-kicking midfielders such as Dayne Zorko. 2014 Rising star winner Lewis Taylor had a horrible 2016 and needs to find form or he will risk fading away into the football wilderness. Allen Christensen struggled and was injury interrupted, and now Brisbane will require him to live up to his price tag.

The Lions’ forward line should improve with natural progression and a bit of luck in 2017.

Summary

New coach Chris Fagan will have a hard introductory season, as the Lions will struggle to reach any great heights this year. Brisbane should be aiming to improve on 2016 with a few more wins and the improvement of youngsters like Harris Andrews, Tom Cutler, Hugh McCluggage, Josh Schache and more.