Mundine Green 3? Please no!

Boxers Danny Green and Anthony Mundine during the official weigh-in at the Adelaide oval in Adelaide, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Danny Green and Anthony Mundine have both made the weight for Friday night's fight in Adelaide. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

After the controversial rematch of Anthony Mundine and Dany Green last Friday night, there have been calls for another rematch.

Please guys, no, no, no! After the cards told us Green won by unanimous decision and retained his Australian Cruiserweight title, and Mundine has claimed that he was robbed (again, just like every other points loss he has had) and appealed the decision.

Green has said that he didn’t win that easily, with judge Minn giving the fight 98-90 (what fight was he watching?). Like the most famous movie trilogy in Australian History, Crocodile Dundee, a third fight is going to be a total waste of time and money and completely unnecessary.

Like the fights between Mundine and Green the first movie broke all records and put Australia and Paul Hogan on the map. The sequel still made a heap of money and many people still enjoy it today, even though compared to the first fight it has to be considered a failure, still made a heap of money and many people still enjoyed it.

I personally I preferred the sequel to the original. But like the third Croc movie, if Mundine and Green lock horns again it will be a monumental failure and will be an unneccessary edition to a fight triology that no one has asked for.

But likewise to the third Dundee movie, people will open their wallets to watch the fight hoping that it would be on par with the previous two but full well knowing that they is no chance in hell that it’s is going to be worth the time of day.

So please guys No! Just ride off into the sunset and continue the great work that you guys do in the community.

Green with his one punch campaign (and yes there is some irony there, but he can use that as a perfect example of what can happen) and Choc continue to inspire young folks to live a clean life and follow their dreams (just don’t tell them to boycott their own anthem).