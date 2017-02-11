AFL coaches: Pre-season power rankings

The coaching landscape of the AFL is ever-changing and rapidly evolving. Here’s the pre-season power rankings on all AFL coaches based on their recent success, and to a lesser extent their past record.

Luke Beveridge – 1

The people’s hero. Beveridge pulled off the impossible, taking a young, injury-ridden Western Bulldogs outfit to the promised land after finishing seventh on the ladder. Beveridge’s contested ball focus, accompanied by sling shot ball movement, changed the way the game is played, and ended Footscray’s 62-year premiership drought.

Alastair Clarkson – 2

What more can be said about the super-coach? He led his Hawks to four flags, including the ‘three-peat’, and managed another top four home-and-away season finish in 2016. Has changed his team’s style of play year after year to gain a competitive edge, and if anyone could take this rejuvenated Hawks team back to September glory, it’s Clarkson.

John Longmire – 3

‘Horse’ Longmire led the Swans to the minor premiership and a third grand final in five years, ultimately being trumped by Beveridge’s hard-edged style of football. His record speaks for itself, a premiership coach with an impressive line-up at his disposal, and perhaps the most impressive nickname among the coaching ranks.

Leon Cameron – 4

Cameron’s Giants took the leap into premiership contention a year earlier than most anticipated, rising from 11th position to a hosting a preliminary final in the space of a season. Many simply put this down to the immense talent on the GWS list, however the crafty work of Cameron on the whiteboard often goes underappreciated. Will start 2017 premiership favourites, with internal pressure on Cameron to deliver the club’s first flag.

Don Pyke – 5

Pyke’s first season in the helm at Adelaide resulted in an impressive 16-6 home-and-away record, taking a side who lost their star player and headed towards mediocrity, to a top four position for majority of the season, only to slip at the final round of the year. Pyke’s work stretched beyond the on-field performance however, giving new hope to a heartbroken football club after the tragic circumstances of the previous season.

Chris Scott – 6

Found his side too reliant on too few in the preliminary final, thus requiring further assistance for star duo, Dangerfield and Selwood, to take the next step in 2017. A premiership coach who has proven he has the ability to lift the Cats to greater heights, Scott will be aspiring for a more well-rounded midfield to accommodate his book ends this season.

Adam Simpson – 7

A disappointing elimination final exit in 2016 by West Coast will place pressure on Simpson to revitalise the side who took the competition by storm with his innovative zone defence in 2015. The absence of Naitanui will pose a potentially catastrophic issue, and will sure to add further intrigue to his credentials as an elite coach.

Ross Lyon – 8

Tough season for the much-maligned coach, but certainly is capable of a strong season as proven over his extensive coaching record, not to mention the return of Nat Fyfe. Ruthless, defensive-minded coach, who is hard done by in my opinion. Was a bounce of a ball away from being a premiership coach.

Alan Richardson – 9

The catalyst behind the Saints resurgence, Richardson’s high-pressure, attacking style of football culminated into a 12-10 home and away record (6 win improvement from 2015), with natural development of the list expected to assist Richardson in making his first finals appearance.

Brad Scott – 10

Love him or hate him, Scott led the Roos to back to back preliminary finals appearances, and has played finals for the last three seasons. Coaching ability will be truly unveiled in 2017, with a younger, less experienced list.

John Worsfold – 11

Arguably as difficult to judge as any by virtue of the Essendon player suspensions, Worsfold crafted a far more competitive outfit than most foresaw in 2016, winning three games. The premiership coach now has the opportunity to demonstrate he still has what it takes to coach a potentially September bound team.

Ken Hinkley – 12

Hinkley’s Power have underwhelmed since their tantalising finish to the 2014 season, missing consecutive finals series. Hinkley has shown in the past he can get this side ticking, however 2014 could prove a fluke of sorts if he can’t manage to recreate the fast-paced football that proved so successful.

Brendon Bolton – 13

Bolton instilled belief and positivity that had been absent in Carlton for multiple seasons, turning them into a competitive side who had a strong start to the season, with some even believing finals were on the cards. Ultimately, Bolton’s side struggled in the latter half of the year, however managed to improve from 18th in 2015 to 14th in 2016 under his guidance.

Nathan Buckley – 14

Another disappointing season for Buckley, with inconsistent form and injuries derailing yet another campaign. Still hasn’t displayed a trademark game style and will be under immense pressure to return to September action in 2017 after signing experienced players in Wells and Mayne.

Damien Hardwick – 15

After three consecutive elimination final exits, Hardwick’s Tigers could only muster eight wins in 2016, turning up the heat on his job security, as Tiger fan’s patience gets tested further. Has shown capabilities of coaching a winning outfit, but has struggled to escape the vicious cycle of mediocrity during his tenure.

Rodney Eade – 16

Eade’s job is under heavy scrutiny after a disappointing season from the Suns, however does have an impressive history, reaching multiple preliminary finals with the Bulldogs in the late 2000’s, proving he has what it takes to coach. Eade needs to turn these Suns around quickly, and with a healthy list full of young talent, is capable of producing rapid improvement in 2017

Simon Goodwin (on debut)

It is believed Goodwin has all the tools as a leader and communicator to catapult the young Demons side from mediocrity to September football after taking over from Paul Roos who started to turn things around. Watch this space.

Chris Fagan (on debut)

Fagan has a significant job in front of him in turning around Brisbane’s performance across every part of the game. Fagan’s time at the Hawks under Clarkson should hold him in good stead to transform the Lions into at least a competitive side after their 2016 season with just three wins. He’ll be hoping to at least match fellow ex-Hawk Bolton’s work at Carlton last season.