Foran’s contract registered by NRL, possible return date set

The NRL has today confirmed they have registered the contract of troubled NRL star Kieran Foran, paving the way for him to play for the New Zealand Warriors this year.

Foran’s future as an NRL player has been under a cloud following a tumultuous 2016 season which saw him leave Parramatta and take a leave of absence from the game to overcome some personal problems.

The NRL had previously not committed to registering Foran’s contract with the Warriors, however they made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon that they would allow the star playmaker to make his return to the field this year.

“I have always said that my priority is ensuring Kieran’s wellbeing – and his football career is secondary,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

“The expert advice we recently received indicates that Kieran’s recovery has reached the point where he is physically and mentally fit to return to rugby league.

“Consequently, we have today registered his contract to play with the Warriors in 2017.”

However, while Foran’s new contract has been registered, Greenberg said he won’t be permitted to play until at least Round 3 of the season.

“We want to be doubly sure that Kieran is in the right state of mind and have therefore decided to defer his return to the NRL until Round 3 so a further psychological assessment can be made,” Greenberg said.

“Kieran will only be allowed to play again in the NRL if that assessment is positive. Conditions will also be placed on his contract relating to integrity matters following the review of his gambling associations last year.”

Foran said while he would have preferred to be cleared for Round 1, he was relieved to be given a concrete comeback date to work towards.

“Both the Warriors and NRL have put my welfare first throughout so I am just happy that my contract is registered and I now have a date for my return,” Foran said.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle, who has been working with the Greenberg on a rehabilitation program for Foran, said the club was positive their big-name recruit will be cleared to make his return in Round 3.

“We have seen Kieran’s progress over the last few months and we are confident he will be ready for Round 3,” Doyle said.

“Kieran has already become an integral part of the Warriors squad off the field and his teammates will be thrilled to see him back on the field.”

The Warriors begin their 2017 campaign at home against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday, March 5, while Foran’s mooted Round 3 return will be against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday, March 17.