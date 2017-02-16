Nobody welcomes relocation, except the NRL

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

The NRL continues with the idea of relocation, completely unaffected by the concept’s strong track record of failed attempts and scant public support.

I’m always remiss to make sweeping statements on behalf of the people, but it’s safe to say the idea enjoys the appeal of a Cityrail toilet without air-conditioning.

It’s difficult to pinpoint why, but it may have something to do with the contemptuous feel of labelling something useless and then dumping it somewhere else and calling it a gift.

Nevertheless, the NRL persists brandishing the threat like an old man on a porch randomly discharging his shotgun in to the airspace over his precious lawn.

In a time when the administration struggles meeting commitments to stuff like funding agreements and kick-off times, their dedication to a crap idea is encouraging.

However, before the Knights were threatened to be transplanted to Ipswich this week, it had been a long time since the topic of relocation was last seen.

It last surfaced during Cronulla’s golden era of diabolical administration, back before they opened a Dollarmite account and completed a business course course at TAFE. So roughly 18 months ago.

These were the good old days when relocation was suggested for its boring advantages like capitalising on growth areas, decluttering New South Wales or saving flagging brands from impending death.

But this time around, the idea was put to proper use and used as blackmail.

The threat to relocate Newcastle was the NRL’s polite way of coercing potential suitors to buy the club.

After a long off-season, it’s exciting to know the administration still scoffs in the face of ethical business. This bodes well for a year ahead filled with new exploits in it’s dynasty of dreadful enterprise practices.

But despite the threat to uproot the lovable Knights brand, the NRL has called off the leaks, thanks mainly to the Daily Telegraph’s disapproving tone.

This means the league’s plans to wax their quarrelsome armpit and sprinkle the curlies 700 kms up the Pacific Highway won’t be going ahead- for now.

It’s a healthy outcome.

Unless its the AFL, NFL or a ceiling skunk, you’d have to be sniffing highlighters to think relocation works.

They say about 8-10 relationships are burned every time rugby league makes a decision, but emigrating a used club pisses off two entire communities in one swoop.

Not only does it aggrieve one established set of loyal fans, possibly alienating them forever and sending them to basketball, it also insults the people of an untapped region with sloppy seconds.