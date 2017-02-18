Cloke’s Dog days begin, but Demons are top

Mohr produces 'one of the shortest kicks you'll ever see'

Melbourne have scored a pre-season win over reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs by six points, in what was the club’s first competitive hit out for 2017 at the Bulldogs’ traditional home ground of Whitten Oval.

In the often-entertaining JLT Community Series match, it was the Demons who ultimately cruised to a win after a disappointingly inaccurate Western Bulldogs struggled to get back into the contest in the fourth quarter.

A Jason Johannissen supergoal put the premiers within 8 points of victory with just a few minutes left, but unfortunately for the Bulldogs it was too little, too late.

The Bulldogs will take plenty of positives out of their defeat, though, with Travis Cloke’s debut for the club a particular highlight.

With one goal, one excellent supergoal, 13 disposals and eight marks, the former Pie made a significant impact in his first game.

Also impressive for the losers were Luke Dalhaus (26 disposals, two goals), Tom Liberatore (20 disposals) and Toby McLean (16 disposals and a goal).

Melbourne will be very pleased with the debut of their own major signing – former Hawthorn champion Jordan Lewis.

Lewis’ 28 disposals meant he lead the field for touches, and he was influential once he got his groove on.

The McDonald brothers were also very impressive, as was Tomas Bugg (13 touches and a goal), and Melbourne’s old brigade – including the brilliant Max Gawn (a goal and 26 hit outs). Gawn was well supported by Jake Spencer, who got 23 hit-outs for himself.

Perhaps the best player on the ground for the Dees, though, was Jesse Hogan. Scoring four goals, he was the pinnacle of a pretty decent forward structure present for the Demons on Saturday evening. Bernie Vince, Billy Stretch and Jack Viney were all very good as well.

The first quarter was a fairly even affair that was slowly dominated by the Demons, and they went into the first break leading by 14 points.

The Bulldogs’ first quarter was one of highs and lows – Travis Cloke nailing his first goal for the reigning premiers was a great sight to behold, but the vision of Jordan Roughhead going down with a knee injury was heart-wrenching.

The second quarter was much more competitive – with both teams scoring four goals apiece – and the intensity continued into the third quarter.

All the while, though, while it seemed the Bulldogs were having a decent day, it was the Demons who were gaining the ascendancy, winning most major facets of the game. Disposals, clearances, inside-50s, tackles and hit-outs all went the Dees way).

The Demons’ next pre-season match is against Carlton next Saturday, whilst the Bulldogs face the Lions on March 2.