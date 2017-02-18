Marsh happy to bat anywhere in Test order

Subcontinent specialist Shaun Marsh is happy to be Australia’s Mr Fix-It as the tourists bid to cause a boilover in India.

Marsh and Steve Smith crafted centuries on day one of Australia’s three-day clash with India A in Mumbai.

The clinical innings in the side’s only tune-up before the four-Test series starts on Thursday suggests Marsh is all but assured of a recall in Pune.

But the question of where he will bat is not so simple.

Marsh was picked for the tour game ahead of Usman Khawaja. It resulted in a reshuffled order, with Smith stepping up to first drop and Marsh coming in at No.4.

Khawaja may well be dumped from the Test XI, as was the case in Sri Lanka last year.

But the other possibility is Khawaja or Marsh could open alongside David Warner, with Matt Renshaw being squeezed out of the team.

Marsh could also bat at No.6 if selectors decide their batting order needs bolstering, although that is considered unlikely given it would come at the cost of playing an allrounder.

Marsh, who hasn’t played a Test since breaking his finger at the WACA over three months ago, is open to batting anywhere in the order.

“I feel pretty flexible in the batting order, so we’ll see what happens,” the 33-year-old said.

“If you’re batting in the middle order, you’re probably coming in against spin. Whereas when you open, you obviously play against the quicker bowlers.

“But not too much (changes in terms of preparation) .. it doesn’t really matter.”

Marsh opened in his past two Tests, including last year’s dead rubber in Colombo where he embarrassed teammates with a knock of 130.

Australia’s knack of collapsing in a nine-Test losing streak in Asia is widely known, making Marsh’s subcontinent record all the more impressive.

The left-hander averages 78.60 with the bat in his three Tests on the subcontinent – all against Sri Lanka.

“It’s a place I’ve always enjoyed coming to and playing, I always find it a really good challenge,” Marsh said.

“I feel comfortable.

“I haven’t played Test cricket in India yet, but the wickets will take spin like Sri Lanka did last year.

“We know what conditions we’re going to get, it’s just about being ready for it and players having a really strong gameplan and sticking to it.”

Australia have won just one Test series in India during the past 47 years, while top-ranked Test side India have suffered just one series loss at home in the past 12 years.