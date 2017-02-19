Adelaide Crows vs Carlton Blues: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

Top spot on the ladder is up for grabs when the Adelaide Crows host the Carlton Blues in AFL Women’s. Join The Roar for a live blog of the match, starting from 12:05pm AEDT (11:35am local).

So far this round we’ve seen GWS Giants and Fremantle play a draw at Blacktown. I was at that game, and it was certainly one that kept us all enthralled until the end.

Then Brisbane got up in a thriller over Collingwood to maintain their unbeaten run. And then there was another healthy crowd at the Western Oval to see Melbourne take their second straight win, 14 points too good for the Western Bulldogs.

And to finish the round, the Crows and the Blues are in a match that promises much. Both teams are undefeated going into this, but unless there’s another draw, the winner will go to top spot and the loser will taste defeat for the first time.

The Crows started their AFL Women’s campaign with a home win over the Giants, but it was their win on the road against the Bulldogs last weekend that made the pundits sit up and take notice.

There’s some serious talent on the forward line. Sarah ‘Tex’ Perkins is quickly making a name for herself; her strong marking ability vindicating the Crows’ faith in taking her as a free agent after she was overlooked in the draft.

Erin Phillips, the daughter of Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips, is enjoying her return to footy after a decorated WNBA career and will also be directing traffic up forward for the Crows.

It’s Carlton’s first time on the road, after home games to open the season. Undaunted by the occasion in the lockout AFLW opener, the Blues were far too good for Collingwood.

Then in Round 2 they had a scare against the Giants before their staying power saw them run away in the final term.

Darcy Vescio became the first AFL Women’s superstar, a big presence up forward with four goals in the opening game to boot the Blues to a winning score, and she’ll be one to watch today.

Brianna Davey is another Blue to keep track of. She’s been a ball magnet so far in this AFL Women’s series, and the Blues will be looking for another big game in the engine room today.

The ruck combination of Alison Downie and Breann Moody have given the Blues first use of the footy more often than not, and their work at the tap-outs will again be of importance to the Carlton cause.

It’s another big day of footy, with two JLT Community Series games to follow. But the stakes are highest in this women’s clash, with the winner moving to the top of the ladder and into the box seat for a potential home grand final.

We’ll be covering all the action here on The Roar from 12:05pm AEDT. Post your observations, thoughts and cyber-barracking in the comments as a crucially important AFLW clash unfolds!