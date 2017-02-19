Adelaide Crows vs Carlton Blues: AFL Women’s live scores, blog

Top spot on the ladder is up for grabs when the Adelaide Crows host the Carlton Blues in AFL Women’s. Join The Roar for a live blog of the match, starting from 12:05pm AEDT (11:35am local).
So far this round we’ve seen GWS Giants and Fremantle play a draw at Blacktown. I was at that game, and it was certainly one that kept us all enthralled until the end.
Then Brisbane got up in a thriller over Collingwood to maintain their unbeaten run. And then there was another healthy crowd at the Western Oval to see Melbourne take their second straight win, 14 points too good for the Western Bulldogs.
And to finish the round, the Crows and the Blues are in a match that promises much. Both teams are undefeated going into this, but unless there’s another draw, the winner will go to top spot and the loser will taste defeat for the first time.
The Crows started their AFL Women’s campaign with a home win over the Giants, but it was their win on the road against the Bulldogs last weekend that made the pundits sit up and take notice.
There’s some serious talent on the forward line. Sarah ‘Tex’ Perkins is quickly making a name for herself; her strong marking ability vindicating the Crows’ faith in taking her as a free agent after she was overlooked in the draft.
Erin Phillips, the daughter of Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips, is enjoying her return to footy after a decorated WNBA career and will also be directing traffic up forward for the Crows.
It’s Carlton’s first time on the road, after home games to open the season. Undaunted by the occasion in the lockout AFLW opener, the Blues were far too good for Collingwood.
Then in Round 2 they had a scare against the Giants before their staying power saw them run away in the final term.
Darcy Vescio became the first AFL Women’s superstar, a big presence up forward with four goals in the opening game to boot the Blues to a winning score, and she’ll be one to watch today.
Brianna Davey is another Blue to keep track of. She’s been a ball magnet so far in this AFL Women’s series, and the Blues will be looking for another big game in the engine room today.
The ruck combination of Alison Downie and Breann Moody have given the Blues first use of the footy more often than not, and their work at the tap-outs will again be of importance to the Carlton cause.
It’s another big day of footy, with two JLT Community Series games to follow. But the stakes are highest in this women’s clash, with the winner moving to the top of the ladder and into the box seat for a potential home grand final.
We’ll be covering all the action here on The Roar from 12:05pm AEDT. Post your observations, thoughts and cyber-barracking in the comments as a crucially important AFLW clash unfolds!
1:09pm
1:09pm
7 minutes 3rd quarter
Carlton 2.2 (14)
Adelaide 0.2 (2)
A great chance for the Blues as Sarah Hosking marks strongly 30 metres from home. Not the easiest of angles, but she makes no mistake with the kick and the Blues have their second and a big 12-point advantage.
1:07pm
1:07pm
Great tackle by Varnhagen thwarts another attempted inside 50 for the Blues. Holding the ball!
1:06pm
1:06pm
Phillips again marks 30 out. Tries to get every millimetre closer to goal as she can, and her kick is touched off the boot and doesn’t make the distance. Still Carlton leading by six points.
1:05pm
1:05pm
Erin Phillips marks on the 50. Too far out to score, but she finds Dayna Cox 30 out. Not an easy kick, on a bit of an angle; and the wind has swung against her. But she should have made more of the kick, which goes out on the full.
1:01pm
1:01pm
After rolling her ankle in the opening minute, the physios gave Kellie Gibson a fitness test; but she hasn’t come up and her day is over.
The third quarter is under way, with the Blues holding a six-point advantage.
12:57pm
12:57pm
Eddie Betts is at Thebarton Oval, walking a lap of the ground signing autographs and posing for selfies. Great involvement with the fans from one of Adelaide’s mens’ players. The Crows make their first JLT Challenge appearance next week.
Ebony Marinoff’s father is being interviewed on TV. He’s a big Port fan, but his daughter is playing good footy for the Crows.
12:54pm
12:54pm
AdelaideDocker
I just drove past Thebarton Oval on the way to the the shops and I can certainly attest that it’s very very full! The streets around are totally full with cars and there still seems to be people heading into the stadium!
Honestly, it’s really great to see!
12:58pm
12:58pm
AdelaideDocker
Just thought you might’ve wanted a bit of a ‘on the ground’ perspective haha
1:00pm
1:00pm
Very encouraging to see. You’d have struggled to get a parking spot!
The support has been great, as it has been throughout the AFLW competition. On a hot day in Blacktown yesterday, a roll-up of 4,100 was quite respectable; and we certainly had a thriller, with my Giants and your Dockers playing a draw.
12:53pm
12:53pm
A frustrating quarter for Adelaide. They had plenty of chances, but time and again were unable to make anything of them. Abbey Holmes had probably their best chance, and really should have made more of her kick. And possibly in the dying minutes of that quarter Sarah Perkins could have gone herself rather than going short to a contest in the square, even though she was on a tight angle.
But the Blues have certainly made the better of their chances. They only managed one point in the second term, but have defended resolutely, Brazzale’s desperate rushed behind typifying that.
And around the ground, Brianna Davey has been magnificent; with 15 possessions by far the most of anyone on the ground. Nat Exon and Bianca Jakobsson have also featured prominently for the Blues with 8 touches apiece.
For Adelaide, Ebony Marinoff, Chelsea Randall and Deni Vernhagan each have 8 possessions.
Carlton leading by six points at half time. Only a goal in it, this game is still very much up for grabs and it’ll only take a few moments of brilliance by someone to turn this game on its head. It’s low scoring, but very tight and physical; and the big crowd at Thebarton are really getting into it.
12:46pm
12:46pm
HALF TIME
Carlton 1.2 (8)
Adelaide 0.2 (2)
12:45pm
12:45pm
Perkins marks 60 from home, but with seconds to go she has to move quickly. Not even with her kick can she make the distance and the Blues prevent a score as the siren goes.
Half time – Carlton 8 Adelaide 2. No goals that quarter to either team.
12:43pm
12:43pm
Here’s a great chance for the Crows as Tex Perkins brings down Laura Attard with a bone-crunching tackle, 30 from home on the boundary line.
But she centres the ball to the top of the square. No mark taken and the Blues clear, again not conceding a score.
12:41pm
12:41pm
Still a six point lead to the Blues. The Crows getting the bulk of possession but keep breaking down around their forward 50. Another chance goes begging as Holmes drops a chest mark 45 from home.