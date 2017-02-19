Roos edge Swans in pre-season clash

Phillips' bomb from outside 50 wins it for the Crows

Recruit Nathan Hrovat helped a new-look North Melbourne to a come from behind two-point AFL pre-season win over Sydney on Sunday.

Hrovat, who was traded from Western Bulldogs, kicked the first two goals of the final quarter in Coffs Harbour to tilt the game in North’s favour.

Ben Cunnington and Declan Mountford added further majors to seal the 0.9.11 (65) to 0.8.15 (63) win.

Down 22-2 at the first break, North outscored the Swans six goals to three after halftime.

It was a spirited effort from a North side which lost almost 1800 games of AFL experience from last year.

Stalwarts Shaun Higgins and Cunnington also impressed for the Kangaroos.

Last year’s Rising Star winner Callum Mills was a standout for the Swans, tallying a match-high 29 possessions.

First round draft pick Oliver Florent kicked two first-quarter goals to give Sydney the early ascendancy.

North scored the first 16 points of the second quarter, but still trailed by 12 at the long break and four at the final change.