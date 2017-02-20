The Marsh brothers are a lock for India Tests

The Marsh brothers and young opener Matt Renshaw will play their first Tests in India this week while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and number three Usman Khawaja will miss out.

That is shaping as the most likely situation after the Marshes shone in Australia’s only warm-up game, during which Maxwell was largely sidelined and Khawaja was left out altogether.

That match, against India A in Mumbai, was a shootout between Mitch Marsh and Maxwell for the batting all-rounder berth, with Australia all but certain to field a fifth bowling option in the first Test starting Thursday.

Two things went against Maxwell across the opening two days of that match. Firstly, he was not afforded a chance to press his case with the blade, with Australia declaring at 7-469, leaving Maxwell on 16 not out. Earlier, his rival Marsh had batted for 200 minutes in making a patient 75.

Secondly, Australia’s two leading spinners, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe, proved expensive against India A, taking 4-162 and 3-101 respectively. Lyon was particularly loose, conceding an incredible 5.6 runs per over, and at one point going for 81 runs in the space of ten overs.

Australia may well feel they have enough wicket-taking power between their four frontline bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Lyon and O’Keefe – that the fifth bowler need only hold up an end with tight spells.

Marsh looks capable of doing just that, bowling a full length and stump-to-stump line with a touch of reverse swing. He has struggled badly for penetration during his five Tests in Asia, during which he has collective figures of 2-228.

The one thing Marsh has in his favour is that he has been very economical in those matches, conceding a miserly three runs per over.

The sight of Lyon and O’Keefe going for plenty against an ‘A’ side can’t have given the Australian selectors much confidence that Maxwell could be a frugal fifth bowler in the Tests.

Not to mention that Smith continues to be reluctant to bowl Maxwell and batted him at eight in this match behind wicketkeeper Matt Wade. All signs point to Maxwell being well and truly on the outer, so much so that it’s a surprise he was even picked for this tour.

Maxwell’s best chance of earning a Test spot will depend heavily on the state of the pitches, particularly the 4th Test surface at Dharamsala, which has been known to favour quicks at times in domestic cricket.

If one of the Test decks looks amenable enough to pace bowling the Australians could consider playing Jackson Bird as a third specialist quick, leaving out one of Lyon or O’Keefe and then using Maxwell as the second spinner.

But that’s a big ‘if’ at this stage. Maxwell’s prospects are not bright, even if he was picked in this tour match ahead of fellow spinning all-rounder Ashton Agar.

The fact he was batted at eight and Australia then declared on him when they had plenty more time to bat suggests they don’t see him as a serious option for the opening Test.

Shaun Marsh appears to be a lock for the Pune Test after making 104 retired at Mumbai.

Combined with his stellar Test record in Asia, where he’s made 393 runs at 79, Marsh looks to have earned his spot, quite possibly at first drop behind David Warner and Matt Renshaw.

Australia’s likely line-up for the first Test starting on Thursday in Pune:

1. David Warner

2. Matt Renshaw

3. Shaun Marsh

4. Steve Smith

5. Peter Handscomb

6. Mitch Marsh

7. Matt Wade

8. Steve O’Keefe

9. Mitchell Starc

10. Josh Hazlewood

11. Nathan Lyon