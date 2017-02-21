SANZAAR need to lift their game on the Super Rugby schedule

Winger puts on the afterburners to set up match-winning try on the siren

It’s bad enough SANZAAR has allowed South Africa six teams against Australia and New Zealand’s five each, but to muddy the tournament even further by adding Japan’s Sunwolves and Argentina’s Jaguares defies description.

It’s not only made the best provincial tournament in world rugby to become unwieldy and far from a level playing field, but the massive extra travel involved for those drawn to play the Sunwolves and Jaguares away is debilitating.

Just as the Western Force has every right to be filthy with SANZAR with their draw for this season.

Take the first nine weeks for the Force.

Week one they travel from Perth to Sydney to play the Waratahs. That’s a five-plus hour trip of 3300 kilometres, then repeat the dose on return.

Week two the Force play the Reds at home.

Week three up and away again from Australian rugby’s furthest outpost to Canberra to play the Brumbies, another five-plus hour trip of around 3088 kilometres if there’s a direct flight, and the same return.

In three weeks, the Force and staff will have flown 12,778kms taking 20-plus hours, and only played three games.

Blissfully, week four will be a bye, and back into the Perth airport lounge mode.

Weeks five and six will be right across Australia to Christchurch and Auckland for the Crusaders and Blues – close to 11,000kms and 18 hours in the air.

Week seven will be the Kings at home, and thankfully their second and final bye.

Eight weeks for six games, around 24,000-plus kilometres, and close to 40 hours in the air.

The Force has none and Buckley’s of kick-starting their season with success.

Week nine and ten dramatically add to that Gulliver’s Travel schedule playing the Sharks in Durban and off to Argentina for the Jaguares.

More serious numbers – Perth to Durban covers 7869kms in 13 hours and 25 minutes, Durban to Argentina 8139kms in 25 hours and 35 minutes, and Argentina to Perth 12,580kms in 31 hours 10 minutes, with Round 14 against the Reds at Suncorp 4312kms in 5 hours 15 minutes.

The Force’s seven away games in 2017 will cover more than 53,000 kilometres, taking 110+ hours in the air.

And they’re meant to play international standard rugby as well. Thanks SANZAAR for nothing.