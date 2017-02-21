SANZAAR need to lift their game on the Super Rugby schedule

It’s bad enough SANZAAR has allowed South Africa six teams against Australia and New Zealand’s five each, but to muddy the tournament even further by adding Japan’s Sunwolves and Argentina’s Jaguares defies description.
It’s not only made the best provincial tournament in world rugby to become unwieldy and far from a level playing field, but the massive extra travel involved for those drawn to play the Sunwolves and Jaguares away is debilitating.
Just as the Western Force has every right to be filthy with SANZAR with their draw for this season.
Take the first nine weeks for the Force.
Week one they travel from Perth to Sydney to play the Waratahs. That’s a five-plus hour trip of 3300 kilometres, then repeat the dose on return.
Week two the Force play the Reds at home.
Week three up and away again from Australian rugby’s furthest outpost to Canberra to play the Brumbies, another five-plus hour trip of around 3088 kilometres if there’s a direct flight, and the same return.
In three weeks, the Force and staff will have flown 12,778kms taking 20-plus hours, and only played three games.
Blissfully, week four will be a bye, and back into the Perth airport lounge mode.
Weeks five and six will be right across Australia to Christchurch and Auckland for the Crusaders and Blues – close to 11,000kms and 18 hours in the air.
Week seven will be the Kings at home, and thankfully their second and final bye.
Eight weeks for six games, around 24,000-plus kilometres, and close to 40 hours in the air.
The Force has none and Buckley’s of kick-starting their season with success.
Week nine and ten dramatically add to that Gulliver’s Travel schedule playing the Sharks in Durban and off to Argentina for the Jaguares.
More serious numbers – Perth to Durban covers 7869kms in 13 hours and 25 minutes, Durban to Argentina 8139kms in 25 hours and 35 minutes, and Argentina to Perth 12,580kms in 31 hours 10 minutes, with Round 14 against the Reds at Suncorp 4312kms in 5 hours 15 minutes.
The Force’s seven away games in 2017 will cover more than 53,000 kilometres, taking 110+ hours in the air.
And they’re meant to play international standard rugby as well. Thanks SANZAAR for nothing.
February 21st 2017 @ 12:17pm
Maroon Kev said | February 21st 2017 @ 12:17pm | ! Report
Come on David! I know you’re a bit senile now but surely even you can see that if you are 4 hours from your nearest team, then you’re going to travel a lot during the season!
February 21st 2017 @ 12:59pm
Bill said | February 21st 2017 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
David two questions, how does this compare to the other teams and secondly what is the alternative.
Sure we can run our own comp but without the SANZAR monies how would we fund it and to be frank would Foxtel even support such a venture.With little money available our best players would simply head off overseas and before long we will find ourselves in the same situation as the Pacific Island teams.
Here we are again at the beginning of another season full of February optimism and rather than having positive columns generating interest in the upcoming season we get more negative s..t
The game will never move forward until everyone agrees to disagree but then agrees to focus on the positive and see how we go.
February 21st 2017 @ 1:06pm
David Lord said | February 21st 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
You don’t know anything about me Maroon Kev, and I’m far from senile. But scheduling four away games for the outpost Force in their first six games was moronic As if SANZAR has tried to make it up to the Force, they’ve scheduled four of their last five games at home.
But by then the Force will be so air travel knackered, it will be too late.
.
February 21st 2017 @ 1:12pm
Maroon Kev said | February 21st 2017 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
So you reckon they should fly back between away games and have more travel?
Come on buddy! They won’t want to spend too many weeks on the road, so you can’t do all their travel together but they don’t wanna be flying back and forth every week!
You’re clueless old mate! I hope you’ve handed your drivers licence in!
February 21st 2017 @ 1:14pm
piru said | February 21st 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
We get this nearly every year David, it’s got so we barely even notice anymore
February 21st 2017 @ 1:07pm
piru said | February 21st 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
We’re in Perth
Unless you start putting teams in SA and NT, we’re going to have to travel – even then we’d still be travelling further than the easterners.
The Eagles, Dockers, Glory, Warriors, Scorchers, Fever, Wildcats, Perth Heat, Perth Thunder etc etc all have similar challenges and all punch well above their weight in terms of success.
We in fact have an advantage in travel to SA and Japan over the eastern folk imo
We have many things against us, but you can’t be a sports team in Perth and whinge about travelling
February 21st 2017 @ 1:36pm
Maroon Kev said | February 21st 2017 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
Well said pal! Especially your first part!