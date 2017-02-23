Australia vs India: How to watch, live stream and listen to the first Test

Roar LIVE: Glenn Mitchell on why Wade and the Marsh bros. need to go

With the Sri Lankan T20 series out of the way, the Australian public now turns their attention to one of the toughest and most daunting tests in international cricket, the tour of India.

The squad has been over in the sub-continent acclimatising for a few weeks now and look to be ready to go for the opening Test in Pune.

But are you ready? Here is The Roar’s guide to all the ins and outs of TV, radio and online coverage for the first Test of the four-match series.

Who, where and when Australia vs India

February 23-27

3pm (AEDT), 9:30am local

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Session Time (AEDT) Length Morning 3pm-5pm 2 hours Lunch 5pm-5pm 40 minutes Afternoon 5:40pm-7:40pm 2 hours Tea 7:40pm-8pm 20 minutes Evening 8pm-10pm 2 hours

How to watch on TV

While Channel Nine does dominate the summer of cricket in Australia, their contract only pertains to the games played in Australia, meaning free-to-air TV viewers will have to go without for this series.

Fox Sports have picked up rights though through Foxtel, as they usually do, for international cricket.

Foxtel will be launching a new channel on the 23rd of February, kicking off channel 507 where all the cricket for the first Test will be covered live across all five days.

Coverage will be kicking off half an hour before the first ball of the day which is scheduled to be 3pm (AEDT), so make sure to tune in at 2:30pm (AEDT).

If all else fails, your nearby pub will surely have a big TV going.

How to live stream

For those of you not near a TV or radio but have a phone, laptop or any of a thousand tablets then there’s still options.

Of course, The Roar will have live blogs, scores and coverage of every day of each Test match, kicking off around 15 minutes before the start of each day.

The Cricket Australia live pass will unfortunately not be available for the series due to broadcast rights being with Foxtel.

Those will Foxtel Play can access all the live Fox Sports coverage from nearly any device if you have an account.

If you don’t have one, you can pick up a two week free trial for signing up, and following that it will be $50 a month including the sports package needed for your cricketing pleasure.

How to listen on radio

White Line Wireless will be covering the whole series and you can listen to them through Mixlr, TuneIn, Soundcloud or live and full on the website.

You’ll also be able to tune into the White Line Wireless coverage right here on The Roar.

ABC Grandstand continues their long association with cricket as well as they too tackle live coverage throughout the series.

The series will be broadcast on ABC Extra on Digital Radio, online and via the ABC Radio app.