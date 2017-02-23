Wallabies depth in 2017: The backs

Following on from my previous article on depth in the Wallabies forwards, I am going to explore backline depth in 2017.

Halfback is really the only sufficiently rigorous and specialised position to require the same three-player depth as the forward positions. From 10 to 15 player interchangeability between positions means that two international standard specialists plus a third generalist who can cover the position represents adequate depth.

I will start at 15 because that incorporates a key consideration of Israel Folau.

Fullback

Israel Folau is not an international standard fullback. The bloke can’t kick, he is always out of position in defence and he doesn’t play an organising role or a playmaking role. All he really offers from that position is kick returns which have become predictable, support play while out of position and the opportunity to defuse the high ball – but opposition teams just kick it away from him.

The Wallabies need a proper fullback and the hottest property in the competitive Aussie football market needs to be moved somewhere where he can do he loves, scoring tries, or rugby risks losing him when his contract expires.

Folau covets the 13 jersey but he has hot competition in Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani, so the wing is the obvious place where he could be moved to be given more attacking opportunities.

The mid-year tour this year provides a prime opportunity to put him there to develop a partnership with Kerevi at 13, a skilled and absolutely unselfish player who will get him the ball and space he needs to shine again.

As for other fullback options Kurtley Beale and Dane Haylett-Petty represent good depth while Luke Morahan represents a capped fall back option and Karmichael Hunt a potential left of field bolter.

Wings

Capped specialists on the wings are a bit thin on the ground with Sefanaia Naivalu and Henry Speight being the only two, but there are enough generalist names to consider such as Folau, Morahan, Haylett-Petty and Reece Hodge.

There are also uncapped options such as Marika Koriobete, Andrew Kellaway and Izaea Perese who may warrant a first cap in June if they do well in Super Rugby.

Most of all though I hope that a club finds a spot for James O’Connor to come back to Australia, Australia can’t afford to leave players of his talent out forever.

Outside centre

Australia is in a happy place in this position with plenty of Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani representing world class options and Folau snapping at their heels. Other players who can cover 13 include Henry Speight and Sefania Naivalu so depth here is very good.

Inside centre

In contrast to 13, the loss of a swag of experienced 12s last year has left this position looking short on experienced options.

Reece Hodge did a good job there last year considering that he was thrust into the role and has tremendous athletic potential, but he is still raw and needs to work on his handling and decision making.

Kyle Godwin is another option who will keep the pressure on Hodge and Kerevi can cover 12 as well, providing another option to accommodate Folau at 13. I don’t rate Beale at 12, he is the best attacker from that position but he just can’t defend and for an international 12 that is in my opinion a non-negotiable.

As for potential bolters, it is early days at the Tahs for Irae Simone but based on what we saw from the trial game against the Highlanders, he is one to watch.

Fly half

Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley represent experienced specialist options in this role and Beale is an international standard backup option, therefore this position has good depth.

Halfback

This position is the greatest worry in the entire team. Thank goodness for Giteau’s Law because it makes Will Genia available, as he is the Wallabies only genuinely international-standard halfback at the moment.

However, while he plays in France is not available for the full international season and the backup options are poor or untested.

Nick Phipps is not an international standard halfback, after six years he still makes too many mistakes and costs the Wallabies games. Nick Frisby hasn’t had enough international experience to be confident that he can step up yet and other options such as Nick Stirzaker and Joe Powell are uncapped.

It is imperative that Cheika give players other than Phipps the starts mid-year this year, or the Wallabies are going to be stuck in the same cycle of poor halfback play when Genia is away.

Therefore aside from halfback which is a big worry and to a lesser extent inside centre, Wallabies backline depth is looking OK in 2017.