Honours even after Renshaw and Starc hold their own

When a team makes 9-256 on day one of a Test match the appraisals of their performance tend to be hyper-critical. But Australia’s effort against India yesterday was not as bad as their total suggests.
I’m not trying to say Australia should feel content with their score, as India have the ability to come out and earn a big lead.
Rather, the bar has been set so low for Australia’s batting in Asia that they actually showed significant improvement on their embarrassing displays in Sri Lanka last year.
In that series, Australia’s batsmen floundered on pitches which didn’t even offer much help for the home spinners. The touring batsmen showed awful technical deficiencies against spin and also lacked the temperament required.
Whereas yesterday Australia’s top five actually displayed encouraging circumspection on a dustbowl pitch. Faced with a remarkably difficult surface, which offered wild turn and bounce within the first ten overs, Australia’s top five played with a rarely-seen level of resilience.
Even cavalier opener David Warner reined in his attacking instincts, making 38 from 77 balls.
That sounds like a regular Test innings. But it was notably cautious for Warner – it was only the second time in his entire Test career that he had operated at a strike rate of less than 50 during a score of 25 or more.
Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb all showed similar degrees of stoicism, even if none of them made apart from Renshaw made a truly important score.
Smith batted for 95 balls in making 27, shackling his desire to take on the bowlers until he was well set. His downfall came about as a result of one of his first instances of genuine aggression.
Smith came down the wicket and tried to loft Ashwin over the leg side, only to lob a catch to midwicket.
Marsh looked very comfortable at the crease and avoided playing any risky shots in his first hour. Then he made the mistake of trying to sweep Jayant Yadav right after Kohli had moved himself to leg slip.
Handscomb, too, did not look out of his element during his knock of 22.
The rookie played Ashwin and Yadav beautifully. But his propensity to play mostly off the back foot was a liability against Ravi Jadeja, who is an expert at pinning batsmen to the crease.
Renshaw, meanwhile, compiled one of the finest innings by an Australian batsmen in Asia in quite some time. That may sound like exaggerated praise for a knock of 68 but considering his age and the menacing pitch it was a seriously fine knock.
It only took until the fourth over for me to be proved completely wrong in my prediction that the pitches in this series would not be raging turners.
Ashwin opened the bowling and his eighth delivery exploded off the parched, cracked surface.
From the first over paceman Ishant Sharma had been dislodging significant chunks of the pitch in his follow through, as highlighted by close-up slow-motion footage.
In the 10th over Ashwin got a delivery to turn incredibly, by up to 60cm, and bounce so extremely that the keeper gloved it at almost shoulder height.
This kind of extravagant turn and bounce only became more common as the day progressed and the pitch wore badly under foot.
Even the home commentators, normally so fierce in their defence of anything Indian, were critical of the pitch. But, rather than hindering Australia, the tricky surface may well end up helping them. Batting first on such a dusty track is undoubtedly a major advantage, so they will have zero excuses if they do not compete strongly in this Test.
Australia’s spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe should cherish bowling on such a surface, but that doesn’t mean that India’s dominant batting line-up can’t overcome the conditions and build a big score.
February 24th 2017 @ 7:48am
George said | February 24th 2017 @ 7:48am | ! Report
Hm, Starc’s hitting has sugar-coated a sub-standard performance after falling three wickets down. The propensity to collapse quickly was again in full evidence. (As suspected, numbers 6 and 7 offering nothing.) India will look to bat once and should win comfortably.
February 24th 2017 @ 7:52am
DingoGray said | February 24th 2017 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Come on Ronan,
When you are 2/146 then 9/256 and only on the back of 50+ last wicket partnership, the honours are not even at all.
India would be tickled pink they are going to keep Australia to less than 300.
Yet again our batsmen get them out to ordinary shots. Warner, Smith & S Marsh ( our three best players for these conditions we are continually told) played absolutely deplorable shots for the circumstances of the game.
As for Mitch Marsh, what happened to him being a great bat in sub continent conditions. I watched every ball of his innings and every single one of them he looked a chance to get out.
Maxwell aggression and stroke play (Starc anyone) would of been much more useful than Mitch just plonking the front foot down the wicket and trying to play around that big front leg.
February 24th 2017 @ 7:56am
George said | February 24th 2017 @ 7:56am | ! Report
M Marsh shouldn’t have even been in the squad. That he returns to the XI after previously struggling over an extended run at #6 and then doing nothing in Shield after being dropped is a farce.
February 24th 2017 @ 8:02am
Tapeshwer Singh said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:02am | ! Report
Agreed Australia missed the trick here ,they had an advantage batting first .
February 24th 2017 @ 8:23am
Peter said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:23am | ! Report
I’d be happy to fly Cummins in for M Marsh as well.
February 24th 2017 @ 7:58am
Darren said | February 24th 2017 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Hard to say who has honours until both teams bat however the Aussie attack has something to bowl at. I agree the spinners will be dangerous on this pitch particularly if the Indians try to be overly aggressive. Just wish they had played Maxwell or Agar instead of M.Marsh given the surface.
February 24th 2017 @ 8:06am
Tapeshwer Singh said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:06am | ! Report
No mention of yadav’s superb spell.??
i guess all you saw is raging ‘spin’ and the pitch even when major damage was done by a paceman.
Skewed article.
February 24th 2017 @ 8:09am
Red Kev said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
A 7-56 collapse says honours were not even.
– The Marsh brothers were the non-event oxygen thieves everyone except perhaps the selectors and Ronan (and that paragon of impartiality Don Freo) know them to be.
– Matthew Wade was very Matthew Wade.
– Handscomb showed as I specifically said that “looking comfortable to spin” bowling in Australia is a far cry from playing it well in India. I don’t doubt that he will get better, however I also don’t doubt that so will Khawaja (if he’s ever allowed to play a test match in India that is).
– Warner performed to his average in India.
– Mitchell Starc overtook Tim Paine as the Australian player with the best average against India in India by virtue of his not out.
– The major disappointment was Smith. He played directly into the blatant plan that Kohli had to get him out. Very poor from the captain who is supposed to be one of the best bats in the world.
February 24th 2017 @ 8:13am
DingoGray said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Agree with most of that. Other than Wade’s dismissal. As a cricketer, I don’t care what DRS says.
That was not hitting the stumps.
Wade pretty unlucky last night.
February 24th 2017 @ 8:19am
Bob said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:19am | ! Report
Wade was extremely lucky. He should be back in Australia playing grade cricket.
February 24th 2017 @ 8:16am
Worlds Biggest said | February 24th 2017 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Solid start but then the inevitable collapse which has been a feature for years now. Well done to Renshaw and Starcy, very good knocks. Given India’s batting line up, they will be very pleased thus far.