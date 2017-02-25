Behrendorff takes 9-32 in Shield vs Victoria

Renshaw's stomach bug strikes again after hit to the forearm

Jason Behrendorff has made a stunning return from injury and delivered the fifth best Sheffield Shield bowling figures to skittle Victoria for 117 at the WACA Ground.

Behrendorff is playing his return first-class match after suffering a broken leg in November, and on Saturday took the best figures in the competition in half a century – Ian Brayshaw took 10-61 for WA against Victoria in 1967.

After Victorian captain Cameron White won the toss on Saturday and elected to bat, Behrendorff went about making him regret the decision, dismissing former teammate Marcus Harris in the opening over.

He claimed three wickets in his opening spell before the left-arm quick picked up two more just prior to lunch.

The interval provided little respite for the Bushrangers, with Behrendorff taking another 4-13 afterwards to finish with a stunning 9-37, as Victoria were all out for 117.

His 9-37 from 13.2 overs is the second best bowling performance for WA, behind Brayshaw, and best performance by a left-arm paceman in the competition’s history.

Behrendorff took the new ball from the Prindiville Stand end and dismissed Harris in the opening over without scoring.

Marcus Stoinis was next to fall, caught behind by Josh Inglis for 13 before opener Travis Dean was bowled for one.

The Bushrangers were soon 5-58 after Aaron Finch (34) and White (5) were sent back to the pavilion. David Moody got rid of Finch for the only scalp not claimed by Behrendorff.

Behrendorff then dismissed Dan Christian for 39 on the stroke of lunch, before getting rid of Seb Gotch (6), James Pattinson (1), Chris Tremain (9) and Scott Boland (0).

It was a tremendous display of bowling by Behrendorff as he pitched the ball in good areas and found some extra bounce and movement on a wicket with good pace.

BEST SHEFFIELD SHIELD BOWLING FIGURES

Tim Wall (NSW): 10-36 vs South Australia 1932/33

Ian Brayshaw (WA): 10-44 vs Victoria 1967/68

Peter Allan (QLD): 10-61 vs Victoria 1966/67

Ike Travers (SA): 9-30 vs Victoria 1900/01

Jason Behrendorff (WA): 9-37 vs Victoria 2016/17