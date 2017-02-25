New Zealand vs South Africa: International cricket, 3rd ODI live scores

O'Keefe rips through India with six wickets in five over spell

New Zealand will look to continue their run of form and take a series lead against South Africa who haven’t been playing poorly, but have been below their best. Join The Roar for live scores of the third ODI in Wellington from 12pm (AEDT).

The South Africans got their tour off to a winning start, but the Kiwis have gotten into the battle and took their first victory in the second ODI.

For the visitors, it was a commanding T20 win to get things underway before they went right to the last ball for a victory in the first ODI.

The signs were there for the Kiwis though, who took the match all the way until the last ball and did it without their big hitters making big scores. Really, the only difference between the sides was AB De Villiers who came home strongly, powering a couple of boundaries in the last few overs for a victory.

It was little surprise then that when the teams went to Christchurch for the second match the Proteas failed to chase a score down with De Villiers going quiet and wickets falling all too regularly.

South Africa’s first mistake in the game was probably bowling first after winning the toss and then being powerless to stop Ross Taylor scoring a century, while Kane Williamson and James Neesham backed up with half centuries each.

Neesham’s, at the back end of the innings was particularly impressive as he maintained a strike rate of 125 and ensured the Kiwis would end up with 289 after being 2 for 53 after openers Doug Brownlie and Tom Latham departed cheaply.

No one in the Proteas batting lineup could make a score in return, with superstar wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock top scoring on 57 and Dwaine Pretorius being the only other man to make a half century.

Every time South Africa looked like they were going to get into the chase, another wicket would fall and in the end they fell six runs short after the 50 overs had been bowled, something the Kiwis would have wanted to read a little larger.

Partnerships are going to be key in this match for South Africa, as will be playing out Trent Boult who was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps with 3 for 63.

The common theme among both teams is that they often tend to lean on the shoulders of their big scorers – De Villiers, De Kock, Williamson and Taylor to name a few – and so which ever team finds more depth in their batting order could run away with this game.

Prediction

South Africa should get back in the winners circle here, but it will be a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the third ODI in Wellington from 12pm (AEDT)