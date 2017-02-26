North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Hawthorn Hawks: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Prize recruit Tom Mitchell will step out in brown and gold colours for the first time when the Hawthorn Hawks face North Melbourne Kangaroos in Sunday’s JLT Community Series match. Join The Roar from 2:05pm AEDT for all the live scores and coverage.
The last time an official AFL match was played at Arden St, Luke Hodge was just two months old, and the former Hawks skipper is just one of several big inclusions for the sold-out match as the Kangaroos return to their old home ground.
Jack Gunston, Luke Breust and Brendan Whitecross have all returned as well after missing the Hawks’ opening JLT fixture against Geelong last week, while Mitchell and former Adelaide defender Ricky Henderson will both make their club debuts.
In a promising sign for Hawks fans, boom recruit Jaeger O’Meara is also set to play after impressing against the Cats last week, with signs that the injuries that derailed his final two years with Gold Coast are behind him.
North Melbourne turned heads with an impressive victory over Sydney in their first JLT match, and with the tall-timber quinella of Todd Goldstein, Majak Daw, Scott Thompson, Robbie Tarrant and Lachie Hansen all returning from injuries suffered over the pre-season, the Roos look to have a strong line-up at their disposal.
Former Bulldog Nathan Hrovat put together an eye-catching display, oozing class and composure as he picked up 17 disposals and a pair of goals, and the young midfielder/forward will be hoping to carry his good form into the premiership season.
The return to an old suburban footy staple has not been lost on fans, with a capacity crowd of around 6000 expected at Arden St’s first official match since Round 20, 1985.
Prediction
Seeing O’Meara and Mitchell together in the centre square for the first time is music to Hawks’ fans ears, and their strength at the coal face should be enough to emerge victorious in this one.
Hawthorn in a tight one by 9 points.
Tune into The Roar from 2:05pm (AEDT) for all the live scores and analysis as footy returns to Arden St.
2:58pm
Tim Miller said | 2:58pm | ! Report
Ziebell bombs North into attack once again, McKay has a few bites but isn’t paid the mark, but gets the handball out to another big man in Preuss who snaps the goal! North right back in it!
North Melbourne 5.6 (36)
Hawthorn 6.4 (40)
Q2, 18′
2:56pm
Tim Miller said | 2:56pm | ! Report
Swallow tumbles a chaos ball into the North Melbourne forward 50, the ball spills free before Zurharr gathers, blind turns himself and snaps a goal on debut.
North Melbourne 4.6 (30)
Hawthorn 6.4 (40)
Q2, 16′
2:54pm
Tim Miller said | 2:54pm | ! Report
Goldstein down in the change rooms. Reportedly a thumb issue, but doesn’t sound all that serious.
2:53pm
Tim Miller said | 2:53pm | ! Report
Cunnington reels in a one-handed beauty 25 metres out, but his kick is offline.
North Melbourne 3.5 (23)
Hawthorn 6.4 (40)
Q2, 13′
2:49pm
Tim Miller said | 2:49pm | ! Report
Hawthorn really motoring now as Roughead fires out a sublime handball in traffic to Hodge on the run, and the former skipper, upon receiving it from the current skipper, runs to 30 and puts it through. Scintillating football from a couple of modern greats.
North Melbourne 3.4 (22)
Hawthorn 6.4 (40)
Q2, 9′
2:47pm
Tim Miller said | 2:47pm | ! Report
Lovely pass from Burton on the 50 finds Rioli behind a couple of Roos defenders. 15 metres out on a slight angle is no challenge for Cyril at all. Hawks starting to kick away now.
North Melbourne 3.4 (22)
Hawthorn 5.4 (34)
Q2, 8′
2:45pm
Tim Miller said | 2:45pm | ! Report
Quick snap from a stoppage 35 metres out from goal by Kade Stewart, but it drifts wide and was touched off the boot in any event.
North Melbourne 3.4 (22)
Hawthorn 4.4 (28)
Q2, 6′
2:43pm
Tim Miller said | 2:43pm | ! Report
O’Meara up to 14 possessions, 6 of them contested. 5 more than the next best on the ground.
2:42pm
Tim Miller said | 2:42pm | ! Report
Roughead marks the Gibson kick on the 50, who passes to O’Meara in the pocket. And I tell you what, has he started this game well! Goes with the banana from the boundary line, and it curls through to perfection. Sublime stuff from the Hawks’ boom recruit.
North Melbourne 3.4 (22)
Hawthorn 4.2 (26)
Q2, 3′
2:38pm
Tim Miller said | 2:38pm | ! Report
The second quarter is underway.