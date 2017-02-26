North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Hawthorn Hawks: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Eddie Betts pulls off banana bender from the boundary, because of course he did

Prize recruit Tom Mitchell will step out in brown and gold colours for the first time when the Hawthorn Hawks face North Melbourne Kangaroos in Sunday’s JLT Community Series match. Join The Roar from 2:05pm AEDT for all the live scores and coverage.

The last time an official AFL match was played at Arden St, Luke Hodge was just two months old, and the former Hawks skipper is just one of several big inclusions for the sold-out match as the Kangaroos return to their old home ground.

Jack Gunston, Luke Breust and Brendan Whitecross have all returned as well after missing the Hawks’ opening JLT fixture against Geelong last week, while Mitchell and former Adelaide defender Ricky Henderson will both make their club debuts.

In a promising sign for Hawks fans, boom recruit Jaeger O’Meara is also set to play after impressing against the Cats last week, with signs that the injuries that derailed his final two years with Gold Coast are behind him.

North Melbourne turned heads with an impressive victory over Sydney in their first JLT match, and with the tall-timber quinella of Todd Goldstein, Majak Daw, Scott Thompson, Robbie Tarrant and Lachie Hansen all returning from injuries suffered over the pre-season, the Roos look to have a strong line-up at their disposal.

Former Bulldog Nathan Hrovat put together an eye-catching display, oozing class and composure as he picked up 17 disposals and a pair of goals, and the young midfielder/forward will be hoping to carry his good form into the premiership season.

The return to an old suburban footy staple has not been lost on fans, with a capacity crowd of around 6000 expected at Arden St’s first official match since Round 20, 1985.

Prediction

Seeing O’Meara and Mitchell together in the centre square for the first time is music to Hawks’ fans ears, and their strength at the coal face should be enough to emerge victorious in this one.

Hawthorn in a tight one by 9 points.

Tune into The Roar from 2:05pm (AEDT) for all the live scores and analysis as footy returns to Arden St.